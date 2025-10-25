Megan Fox’s long-awaited ‘Jennifer’s Body 2’ finally gets exciting update after 16 years

Sixteen years later, the horror cult classic that flopped on release may finally get the comeback it always deserved

More than a decade after its misunderstood debut, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ may finally get its long-awaited second life (literally and figuratively). Director Karyn Kusama has confirmed that a sequel to the 2009 cult favorite is officially in early development, with screenwriter Diablo Cody currently crafting the script. Speaking to Deadline, Kusama revealed that while she’s not ready to spill all the details, Cody’s concept for the next chapter sounds just as wild and daring as the original. “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama said.

She added, “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.” When ‘Jennifer’s Body’ first hit theaters in 2009, it failed to connect with audiences and critics alike. The horror comedy stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. Marketed largely as a sexy teen thriller, the film’s biting satire and feminist subtext were overshadowed by promotional misfires that reduced it to a one-dimensional “hot girl horror” flick.

But as time passed, a new generation of viewers reexamined the film and embraced it for what it truly was: a bold, bloody exploration of female friendship, vengeance, and empowerment wrapped in supernatural chaos. Now considered a cult masterpiece, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ has earned its place in feminist horror history and the demand for a sequel has never been louder. While neither Kusama nor Cody has revealed specifics, it’s speculated that ‘Jennifer’s Body 2’ could pick up from the original ending. The first film concluded with Needy (Seyfried) surviving her confrontation with Jennifer (Fox), who had been possessed by a demon after a satanic ritual gone wrong.

Needy eventually inherits some of Jennifer’s supernatural powers, as per Collider. After escaping from a psychiatric hospital, she set out to take revenge on the rock band Low Shoulder, whose actions set the tragedy in motion. That open-ended finale left plenty of room for continuation, especially with Cody herself admitting last year on Bloody Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast that she isn’t “done with ‘Jennifer’s Body.’” She explained at the time that her aim was to find a partner who shared her passion for the project and, crucially, had the financial backing to bring it to life the right way.

Kusama also reflected on how the movie’s belated success feels bittersweet but satisfying. “I’m just so grateful that the film managed to find its audience,” she told Deadline. “Perhaps on a different timeline than any of us might have expected or hoped for, but I’m just so thankful that the work continues to speak to people. I’m just so satisfied by that.” Over the years, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ has gone from box-office disappointment to cultural touchstone. It inspired countless think pieces, memes, and even references in new projects, including Benito Skinner’s queer Prime Video comedy ‘Overcompensating.’ In it, Fox makes a memorable appearance.