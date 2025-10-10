Will there be 'Peacemaker' Season 3? James Gunn drops a major bombshell that no one was expecting

With the success of Season 3, fans are left wondering about the future of the superhero series

With a perfect amalgamation of comedy and action, 'Peacemaker' Season 2 is grabbing major headlines. Created by James Gunn, the superhero show is the offshoot of the 2021 film 'The Suicide Squad' and follows the character of Christopher Smith. With the conclusion of Season 2, fans are left wondering if there will be a Season 3 of the celebrated show. While there are plans for John Cena's return as the beloved DC superhero, there is a major catch that no one was expecting.

A still of John Cena from 'The Suicide Squad' (Image Source: Netflix | @thesuicidesquad)

Reportedly, Gunn has noted that 'Peacemaker' Season 2 will play a key role in laying the groundwork for the upcoming DC Universe of movies and television shows. However, when it comes to a potential third season, he has been less definitive, until now. In a Saturday, September 27 interview with Deadline, Gunn clarified that "Season 3 would not be happening, for now." Still, he reassured fans that "some of the familiar faces from Peacemaker will be seen again as the new DCU develops."

Gunn also hinted there may be more to come, saying, "Some of these characters will continue, but also, it's not exactly Peacemaker [Season] 3. I'm not ruling it out. You'll see [Episode] 8 and maybe find out a little bit more." To further connect the show to the broader DC Universe, 'Peacemaker' Season 2 features cameos from several DC characters, including Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). Gunn also integrated Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) as a major character and even brought back Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in Episode 6, where he appears behind bars.

Notably, there are several upcoming opportunities for 'Peacemaker' characters to reappear in the new DC Universe. Upcoming films include 'Supergirl,' 'Clayface,' and 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow.' The most likely crossover, however, could happen in the upcoming Amanda Waller spinoff series starring Viola Davis, which remains in development, as per Forbes. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on Thursday, August 21, with eight episodes. The story begins with Chris Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) finding a Quantum Unfolding Chamber in his late father, Auggie Smith's (Robert Patrick) house, transporting him to Earth-2, an alternate dimension where everything seems ideal, like his father, Auggie, being alive and kind.

Additionally, in this new dimension, his brother, Keith, never dies, and together they form a respected superhero trio. On this Earth, Chris also enjoys a healthier relationship with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and contemplates staying permanently. However, a shocking twist in Episode 6 reveals that Earth-2 is actually a Nazi-ruled America. In Episode 7, Chris and his team manage to escape back to Earth-1, leading to his arrest and setting the stage for the finale.