‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot gets exciting update as showrunner confirms a 25-year time jump

Good news Buffy fans, our two-decade-plus wait is almost over, as the upcoming revival series has a major update

After years of buzz and speculation, fans of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' have reasons to rejoice. Creative brainchild of Joss Whedon, the show aired its last episode in 2003, with Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her friends successfully saving the world. However, over the years, rumors swirled that the show would get a reboot, making fans excited. Recently, the director of the show made an exciting update, making it clear that the reboot is very much on track.

A screenshot of Pedro Pascal and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (Cover Image Source: The WB | Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

The Oscar-winning director behind the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot, Chloé Zhao, revealed a major update about the show during a conversation with the Los Angeles Times about her new film, 'Hamnet.' Zhao said, "I just wrapped the pilot on the new 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' series, which is set 25 years later. My company is part of developing it. The fandom is so special to me, and I'm excited about how that’s going to go into the world." To summarize, Zhao's comments clarify that the filming for the revival pilot has been completed, which is a major step forward that suggests fans could see the show sooner rather than later, though reshoots or changes are still possible.

The original show, which debuted in 1997, centered on a high school student battling supernatural forces, as per Screen Rant. In the upcoming reboot, Gellar is expected to return in a mentor role, though no release date has been announced yet. Fans are allegedly waiting for the revival, and the show is also generating major buzz thanks to its intriguing storyline. Zhao's involvement also adds a weight of credibility to the reboot.

As an Academy Award-winning director and a longtime fan of the original series, her connection reassures viewers that she understands what makes the show special, making her a strong fit to lead the revival. Notably, Gellar also officially confirmed reprising her role as Buffy in the reboot for Hulu on Thursday, August 7. The actress was also spotted on the Los Angeles set in character, wearing a red mini dress with stilettos, her blonde hair flowing as she carried a coffee, as per E! News. This was the first time fans saw Geller as Buffy since 2003, when the original series ended after seven seasons.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in June, Gellar admitted she had long resisted returning, saying, "For so many years, I said no to a possible return of the series. I didn't want to reintroduce something we had already seen. I waited for the right time to come. Then Chloé, a big Buffy fan, proposed the project to me, and I accepted." Known for 'Cruel Intentions' and her iconic role as Buffy.

When it comes to the cast, Gellar explained the goal is to blend old and new faces, sharing, "We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well." She also stated how she and director Zhao are updating the show for today's world, saying, "We're working to modernize the themes of the series, which will see us focus on what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media."