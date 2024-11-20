'Cruel Intentions' reboot adds intriguing modern layers to cult classic's steamy core

While many were not thrilled when the cult classic 'Cruel Intentions' was rumored to be getting a revival series on Prime Video, I wholeheartedly disagreed. The thing is, when the movie 'Cruel Intentions' was made in 1999, it caused an uproar due to its bold and sensual content, but only millennials have seen this gem, and I wanted the new generation to get a taste of the classic hit.

So, the decision to remake Roger Kumble's romantic thriller into an eight-episode series was not only an exciting idea but also a gamble. And, I am pleased that while the core of the series remains similar to the movie, the series has defiantly carved a place for itself with a multilayered storyline that explores a variety of characters with their own goals, giving the central narrative of 'Cruel Intentions' an interesting spin.

'Cruel Intentions' reshapes classic tale of seduction and betrayal

A still from Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions' (Prime Video)

The plotline of the series, 'Cruel Intentions' follows the core theme of the 19999 movie, where two rich step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), are the popular kids in their elite Washington, DC college. However, things take a surprising turn when the duo sets their eyes on the daughter of the US Vice President, Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith).

I won't spoil much, but once you watch the series, you will instantly feel that the narrative has deployed new intriguing layers, which not only add a modern spin but also much more excitement to the storyline. Moreover, with the contemporary setting, 'Cruel Intentions' offers a modern take on seduction and moral ambiguity.

Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman have updated the screenplay quite effortlessly, making it resonate with the new generation and bringing intrigue to the reboot. As I said before, the show has vowed out from the shadow of its predecessor movie, as it not only focuses on three central characters but also has other characters whose stories are equally exciting. Not only that, the show has deployed its own set of twists and turns that offer a fresh take on the timeless themes of power and deception, which will keep you at the edge of your seats

Sarah Catherine Hook commands the screen in 'Cruel Intentions'

Sarah Catherine Hook in a still from 'Cruel Intentions' (YouTube/@primevideo)

No one can deny that the movie 'Cruel Intentions' was elevated by the extremely effortless acting of its three leads, who added their unique charm to the storyline. Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic scheming expressions, Ryan Phillippe's signature charm, and Resse Witherspoon's innocence were all the remarkable things that made the movie so memorable. While it is expected that the acting performances of the series would be compared, I like to adopt a different approach as the series consists of eight episodes ranging in length from 45 to 50 minutes. So, it's only fair to evaluate the performance without considering the 97-minute film. Sarah Catherine Hook has literally devoured the character of Caroline Merteuil as she delivers a standout portrayal of a calculated girl. Hook has utilized Caroline's charisma to manipulate others, and that works quite well.

With his acting prowess, Zac Burgess successfully portrays Lucien Belmont as he was in the classic hit, charismatic and menacing. Savannah Lee Smith also shines brightly, portraying Annie Grover with depth and vulnerability without coming off as too innocent, which effectively grounds her character. Another character who stole my heart was Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth. Her character is a new addition and has some really strong beliefs. Johnson truly has embraced her character; while being the epitome of a strong woman, she shines brightly in her moments of vulnerability. The production design of the series is also sleek, with the soundtrack effectively adding drama to the storyline.

All that said, Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions' definitely modernizes the cult classic while maintaining its core narrative. Yes, comparisons with the film are unavoidable, but in my opinion, the series has much more to offer in terms of its modern setting. With its updated narrative, the series is equally entertaining as the movie, if not more.

'Cruel Intentions' trailer