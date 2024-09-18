Will Sofia Vergara buy Roni Sagi’s dog Rhythm? ‘AGT’ Season 19 judge offers $1M to the dancer for her fur baby

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara has made a $1 million offer to dancer Roni Sagi for her dog Rhythm

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The thrilling two-hour finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 featured many powerful acts including a heartwarming dog. In the Tuesday episode of the NBC show, Israeli dancer Roni Sagi and her dog Rhythm took over the stage and delivered a performance that revolved around the theme of self-acceptance.

For the finale performance, Roni and her furry companion Rhythm incorporated nearly 80 percent of new moves in their dance routine set to Alessia Cara's hit song 'Scars To Your Beautiful.' The duo's chemistry and skill on the dance floor were impeccable. Their beautiful bond can be seen in every twirl and step they take together during the breathtaking routine.

The judging panel was impressed by Roni and Rhythm's dance performance and they expressed their admiration for the duo. Judge Sofia Vergara couldn't help but swoon over Roni's fur baby Rhythm.

Sofia begged Roni and requested her to hand over her dog Rhythm. While pleading Roni, Sofia also offered her $1 million for her dog. "Roni just give it to me I'll give you the million dollars. You can come with me too. Just give him to me. I beg you," Sofia said.

'AGT' Season 19 duo Roni and Rhythm win over judges with finale performance

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 judges were hooked to their seats while watching Roni and Rhythm's finale performance. Simon Cowell who is himself a big dog lover described the dog act as “perfection." Additionally, he stated that he had never witnessed a dog act as good as theirs.

On the other hand, Heidi Klum gushed over the duo's routine and called it "adorable," meanwhile Howie Mandel expressed his amusement at the fact that a dancing dog act has made it so far in the NBC competition.

Will Roni Sagi and Rhythm win 'AGT' Season 19?

Dog act Roni Sagi and Rhythm has emerged as one of the strongest contenders in the NBC competition. During the finale of 'AGT' Season 19, ten finalists competed against each other to win America's Vote.

Talking about Roni Sagi and her dog Rhythm, they have a strong possibility of claiming the winner's title of the show. In the past, Adrian Stoica and his talented dog Hurricane won Season 18 of 'America's Got Talent' and Roni and Rhythm can also replicate that victory.

Who are the guest stars on 'AGT' Season 19 finale?

'AGT' Season 19 finale which is scheduled to air on September 24, on NBC will be a star-studded affair. Many A-listers including 'The Voice' Season 16 coach Michael Buble, Neal Schon and members of Journey, Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour, Steve Aoki, Gabriel Iglesias, Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live, Andra Day and Detroit Youth Choir will be performing during the finale of the NBC show.

