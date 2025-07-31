‘RHOM’ Season 7 just got explosive as hit Bravo show adds a controversial new cast member

"There are newbies, and then there’s me! I’m bringing a little sparkle, and just enough spice to keep things interesting," the reality star said.

'Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7 debuted on Bravo in June with a major new cast member joining the glamorous South Beach wives. In a dramatic twist, Stephanie Shojaee, real estate magnet and president of Shoma Group, entered the all-elite circle for the new season. Calling herself a trailblazer, Shojaee described her timing as perfect before making a splash on the show, “So I’ve always been a trailblazer in everything that I do. All my decisions and all of my choices are always surprising everybody,” she said. “When the opportunity knocked, I was like, ‘I think I just have to take it. I think the timing feels right, and here I am.’ And what better way to show who I really am than to do it on ‘The [Real] Housewives of Miami," she told The Wrap.

Shojaee celebrated this boss move on Instagram with an iconic post, "There are newbies, and then there’s me! I’m bringing an open heart, a little sparkle, and just enough spice to keep things interesting. Some think I light up the room, others think I’m just setting off fireworks. I might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I promise, I’ll always be unforgettable," she wrote in the caption while sharing a short clip of herself posing with the 'RHOM' cast. She looked stunning in a feather-style pale blue romper-style one-piece, stockings, and a blazer. “Oh my gosh, I did not know what to expect going into this, but I’m blown away in every sense of the word," she reacted to her debut on Bravo, labeling it a 'roller coaster' experience.

The Colombian entrepreneur is married to Masoud Shojaee, the CEO of Shoma Group. As per People, she has replaced Dr. Nicole Martin after it became clear last year that the Anesthesiologist wouldn't be returning on the reality show after experiencing post-partum anxiety. Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with the publication, Shojaee revealed that she grew up loving the finer things in life and also discussed her famed Hermés bag collection. "I actually have an Excel sheet of all of my bags," she explained about her craze. "And when I got them, how much they were, what color they were, it has a picture. It's a very, very detail-oriented Excel sheet. We're in the three digits."

Her entry has already stirred the hornet's nest with rumors about her having a steamy relationship with her now husband, going viral. "Stephanie was her husband’s wife’s assistant. She had an affair with him. She says she has been with him for eleven years. He was officially divorced in 2019. So you do the math. His ex-wife and two daughters don’t speak to him. The daughters are suing him for taking $6.7 million out of a trust he created for them. For years, Stephanie was a mistress to this rich, older man. She worked for the wife and snaked her way into his life and company through that job," a viewer accused on Reddit.

However, Shojaee denied the allegations via a series of Instagram stories, as per US Magazine, "Assistant?" she wrote. “I’ve NEVER even met the woman… Let’s be clear: rumors like that don’t start from truth, they start from bitter people looking for attention. But I get it… when people can’t be part of a story, they rewrite it…” With the controversy brewing, fans are expecting an explosion in the further episodes of 'RHOM'.