A ‘Voice’ contestant might’ve just secured a spot in the finale after absolutely nailing that Hozier hit

'The Voice' Season 27 had an impressive lineup of contestants when the show aired in February 2025, and now, it's finally nearing its end as the finale airs on May 19 and 20. The playoff round was brutal, cutting down the contestants to eight, which is two contestants per team. With the finale set to air soon, this number will be further trimmed down to the top 5 based on audience votes. These top five contestants will then go on to compete in the finale one last time.

That said, one contestant among all might just have proven that he has secured his place in 'The Voice' finale. Renzo has proven time and time again to have captured fans' hearts. The 33-year-old Philadelphia native and science teacher is no stranger to the grand stage either. He appeared on 'American Idol' Season 16, even reaching the top 10. While he didn't win the show, he definitely showcased his musical prowess in the show, ranging from R&B, soul, and rock. This is something evident in Renzo's 2024 EP, 'Renzo Vol.1: Another Part of Me', and six singles released the same year.

Needless to say, Renzo has had a long and varied experience with music, and he is making an appearance on 'The Voice' to showcase this. This is something that fans are noticing as well, since Renzo has always been a fan favorite ever since his Blind Auditions aired. His journey from a three-turn chair to a semifinalist has been quite wonderful to watch. If you watch Renzo's performances, his songs mirror the abilities of past 'The Voice' winners like Asher HaVon, who combined soulful vocals with emotional storytelling.

If all of this wasn't enough, Renzo's recent performance in the playoffs has fans believing that the 33-year-old science teacher has cemented his victory. He performed an emotional yet powerful rendition of 'Too Sweet' by Hozier, as reported by Fandom, which was deeply loved by fans and coaches alike. As Renzo's performance crescendoed to an end, he was greeted by applause as everyone rose to their feet. The judges then had some interesting remarks, as Adam Levine called Renzo's voice "the best screaming voice in the competition," demanding the singer to increase his vocal range.

Kelsea Ballerini highlighted the combination of R&B and rock as well. She then went on to tell Renzo how he can go on to have his own record, T-shirt, and other merchandise, and she will be there to buy all of them. Finally, John Legend, whose team Renzo belongs to, had some more words of appreciation as reported by American Songwriter, “If we are going to go forward together, we want to make sure we pick songs that take advantage of that raw side of your voice that makes people feel the energy, the urgency. I’m still very glad that I blocked Adam for you.”