'The Voice' judges can’t decide if they love or hate Adam Levine’s wild new look — and we totally see why

Adam Levine is known for his bold fashion style, but 'The Voice' season 27 just wasn’t ready for it — and it shows

Known for his direct and constructive mentorship, Adam Levine was one of the longest-serving coaches on 'The Voice' until he said goodbye in 2019. However, the Maroon 5 frontman stunned fans with the surprise announcement of his return for Season 27. While Levine's comeback is certainly garnering much attention, there's one transformation in particular that has fans going absolutely gaga over him.

Adam Levine in a screenshot from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

Levine’s bold new hairstyle stole the spotlight as 'The Voice' Season 27​ kicked off its playoff rounds on Monday, April 28. The 'Payphone' singer debuted a striking hair color change that left fellow coaches talking, as per USA Today. Coach Michael Bublé talked about Levine's dramatic hair transformation, saying, "When we showed up today, Adam's new hairdo [was] the talk of the town." He further added, "Listen, I don't want to talk out of school, but there's a debate backstage about what color that is."

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini gave her own take, saying, "You could call it blonde. You could call it silver. I feel like gray is not an appropriate term to put in that collection." John Legend, on the other hand, playfully commented, "He took this OG thing very seriously," adding, "He was like, 'Maybe I should come back with actual gray hair to denote my OG status.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Levine himself revealed his new look, saying, "It's more of a platinum ice kind of white color." Ballerini further said, "Listen, it's Adam Levine; he can do whatever he wants.... It’s Adam Levine. He's a rock star." Bublé added his own colorful comparison as he said, "He looks great. He's sexy. It's like Dick Van Dyke and David Beckham had a baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

This is not the first time Levine has debuted a dramatic hair transformation on 'The Voice,' as back in 2014, the singer debuted new platinum blond hair on the show, as per K99. Levine's frenemy, Blake Shelton, threw a series of jabs at him. "Both my wives are blonde now," Shelton quipped after the show, referencing Levine's new look alongside his own wife, Gwen Stefani.

Usher even compared him to Bruce Willis' character in 'The Fifth Element,' while Shelton added more playful insults, likening him to Miley Cyrus, fitness guru Susan Powter, and 'another famous '90s actress." Shelton even joked, "That's Adam? I thought Meg Ryan was sitting in with us tonight for a second there." Only Shakira, also blonde, came to Levine's defense, declaring, "Blondes have more fun."

Talking about Levine's comeback on 'The Voice,' the singer said, “I just felt like it was time,” during an exclusive interview with E! News. He explained, "I had some time to reflect and do my thing and be with my family." Describing the timing of his comeback, Levine added, "I was ready to do it, then the stars aligned and here I am." Although he left after 16 seasons in 2019, the singer doesn’t regret the decision as he said, "It's funny, I actually didn't miss it while I was gone," he shared, "But I became more nostalgic about it once I came back."