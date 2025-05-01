‘American Idol’ always knows talent even when shows like ‘The Voice’ miss it — just ask this singer

Maddie Poppe is a contestant who truly experienced the best of both worlds. The aspiring singer first appeared on 'The Voice', where she performed Florence + the Machine's 'Dog Days Are Over', but despite a good performance, none of the coaches turned their chairs. However, she later stunned viewers when she won the title on 'American Idol' Season 16. Her unexpected victory left many fans wondering how Poppe failed to secure a spot in one major singing competition yet went on to win another.

Maddie Poppe poses during 2019 Live in the Vineyard at Peju winery in Napa, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder)

Poppe auditioned for 'The Voice' Season 10 in front of coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and Pharrell Williams but didn't get a chair turn, which ultimately ended her journey quickly. Though embarrassed by the rejection, Poppe later shared the experience as an important lesson, as per Collider. Determined not to give up, Poppe tested her luck once again on 'American Idol', where she performed 'Rainbow Connection' with a guitar and immediately won over judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Poppe continued to impress with her original music during Hollywood Week, which earned her strong praise, especially from Perry. Despite her humility and low expectations, the judges saw great potential in her. Poppe was a quiet yet consistent contender on 'American Idol', where she slowly and steadily carved out her identity as a singer-songwriter with a folk vibe. From the start, her song choices ranged from 'Homeward Bound' to 'Landslide', which allowed her to show off her musical versatility. She also often played guitar, ukulele, or piano. She even managed to put a fresh spin on classic songs, earning praise from Perry, who even likened her voice to Joni Mitchell's.

Although Poppe was initially rejected on 'The Voice', the platform 'American Idol' allowed her to truly shine. Her blend of country sensibility and unique accessibility made her a standout, which ultimately helped her win against more traditional country singers like Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett. After winning 'American Idol', Poppe was reportedly struggling with her music career in the summer of 2020. To make matters worse, she was dropped from her label at the same time, as per People. Talking about this difficult period, Poppe shared, "I dyed my hair black. I just kept on thinking to myself that if I was really going to start over, I better start over completely."

Poppe then released a new single, 'One That Got Away', which marked her departure from the soft-spoken girl she was on 'American Idol'. Talking about her early career, Poppe shared, "I feel like for a while, I just wanted to do what other people wanted me to do. I lived to please other people. And I felt that since people voted for my folk/Americana sort of sound on American Idol, that was the sound I was meant to have, because they were the ones that put me here, you know? That's when I realized that I needed to love what I was putting out." She realized she had to create music she truly loved, not just what others expected.

In the music video for her single 'One That Got Away,' Poppe flaunted a bold new attitude, with a look reminiscent of Perry's style that may surprise her longtime fans. The video also featured her boyfriend and fellow 'American Idol' alum, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who played a detective trying to keep Poppe's character from straying.