John Legend made a bold prediction for this 'Voice' singer — and we think it might come true: 'You can...'

Ever since John Legend debuted as a coach on 'The Voice' in 2019, he has been grabbing major headlines. Having won his debut season itself, Legend makes sure to properly mentor and encourage his team members. The 'All Of Me' singer couldn't help but heap major praise on a singer in one such instance. Legend was so impressed with this contestant that he even declared that he could win the show itself.

John Legend performs onstage during The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner Honoring Karey Burke and Susan Saltz in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera)

The contestant in discussion is Bryson Battle, who became the hot topic of discussion for his knockout performance in 'The Voice' Season 27. The aspiring singer chose Aretha Franklin's 'Ain't No Way,' which he admitted was "one of the hardest songs to sing." However, he took it as a challenge that made him "really want to sing it," as per NBC. Battle delivered a powerhouse performance, nailing "the runs, the belts, the falsetto, and everything in between," prompting his coach, Legend, to stand up in awe.

Coach Adam Levine even drew comparisons to former winner Jordan Smith, saying, "[Battle] can do anything there is to do when it comes to singing." Coach Kelsea Ballerini added, "Your voice feels like it's one of the greats," and also praised his modern sound while channeling old-school vocalists. "You're one in a million," she said. Legend was so impressed with Battle's performance that he even declared him "one of the best singers I've ever seen in any context" and said, "You have so much room to grow." After Battle won his Knockout, Legend confidently told him, "You can win this show."

Notably, during Battle's 'The Voice' blind auditions, he wowed all four coaches with his soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway’s 'A Song for You,' earning a standing ovation, as per Berklee. Ballerini said she felt "moved" and praised how he sang "from his soul." Michael Bublé declared, "You might have the greatest voice I've ever heard," even adding, "I would love to just lip-sync to you at the end of my shows."

The 'Maroon 5' Frontman Levine called Battle "extraordinary" and said winning might be tougher for someone with such raw talent, urging him to "surprise people with your song choices." Legend praised his fresh take on a familiar classic, saying, "I've coached people who have sung that song before, but you made it feel fresh and new and exciting." He said, "We’re blessed to have you on the show—this is why The Voice exists." In the end, Battle chose to join Team Legend.

Additionally, Battle, who is a Boston Conservatory senior, has also earned high praise from faculty for his extraordinary talent. Professor David Pepin recalled being "deeply impressed" from their first session when Battle sang Wicked’s 'No Good Deed' in Elphaba’s key. Professor Laura Duncan said he "blew everyone sideways" during his December showcase final. Assistant Professor Dan Calloway added, "The things this man can do are beautiful, straight from the heart, instinctive, and virtuosic... I know I could never do what he does."