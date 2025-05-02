‘The Voice’ has a major format issue and fans think it could take notes from ‘American Idol’: ‘Cut the...’

Does ‘The Voice’ need to change its format? Fans say Playoff eliminations are just the beginning of the bigger problem

After being relevant for as long as 27 seasons on television, 'The Voice' may be finding it difficult to keep up with its loyal fan base, as they point out flaws in the format. Following the shocking Monday, April 28, eliminations of four-chair turn contestants from Team Levine, including Britton Moore, Conor James, and Ethan Eckenroad, the show faced immense backlash online. But beyond the brutal eliminations, many fans feel the show’s long-standing format is outdated — too focused on emotional backstories, overly rushed, and ultimately unfair to both contestants and viewers.

Nowhere is the frustration more palpable than on Reddit, where viewers have given their two cents under the thread titled “The Voice Needs a Format Change." One wrote, "Cut the sob stories, stop montaging singers that are in the battles, stop asking the contestants lame questions during the elim episodes, especially the ones that lead with..' tell us how you feel…'. Another chimed in, "Yes, everyone's trying to outdo each other's trauma, like what the heck does that have to do with the show or the talent?"

The third said, zeroing in on structural issues: “The only things I would change are no three-way knockouts and go back to more live shows." The fourth added, “Love the blinds, the battles, and the knockouts. However, IMO it's not fair to kick off singers with the best voices to keep the teams equal. I say when you get down to the final 20, let the best singer win, regardless of whose team they are on. If someone didn't pick well well too damn bad. I hate seeing favorites leave just because they're on the wrong team. May the BEST voice win!”

One major format issue seems to stem from changes in the voting system, according to NJ. Starting Season 27, viewers don't get to vote until only 8 contestants are remaining on the show, as opposed to the previous format, where the voting began during the top 12 or the top 13. Fans didn't hold back, and suggestions poured in freely on this matter: “Never have more than 12 artists per team. We can start there,” said one on the same thread on Reddit. "That would be great! Maybe like 'American Idol', where they have a top 24 (6 per team), then the first voting (usually pre-recorded for time's sake) results in the roster automatically cut in half, making it a top 12? Then all shows following that are live. That way America has more power," added another.

Even on YouTube, fans sang the same chorus. After Conor James' elimination, one wrote in the YouTube comments section: "I don't like how they go from top 20 to top 8, bring back top 12, top 10, top 8, top 5 & Finale." Per the aforementioned outlet, even coaches Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini called the eliminations “brutal” and “uncomfortable” when they pared three contestants each during the Playoffs on Monday, April 28. And soon enough, the viewers will see John Legend and Michael Bublé go through the same during round two of the Playoffs on Monday, May 5, sparking even greater disappointment among fans.