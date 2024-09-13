How Netflix's 'Uglies' sets up a potential sequel, and what to expect

If you have watched 'Uglies' on Netflix and wondering if there would be a sequel, here's everything you need to know

Contains spoilers for 'Uglies'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you're a fan of Scott Westerfeld's YA novels and were excited about the release of 'Uglies' on Netflix, here's some good news! Netflix may be on its way to expanding the 'Uglies' universe, as the latest film has paved the way for a sequel.

Premiered on September 13, 'Uglies', starring Joey King is the film adaptation of Westerfeld's 2005 novel of the same name. It introduces us to a dystopian world where every human is considered 'ugly' until they undergo a mandatory surgery at the age of 16 that turns them 'pretty'. Up against this setting is a rebel society called Smoke, comprised of runaways and led by a young man named David (Keith Powers). 'Uglies' doesn't conclude the conflict which makes us hopeful about a sequel.

How does 'Uglies' end?

Joey King as Tally Youngblood in 'Uglies' (@netflix)

Dr Cable (Laverne Cox) locates Smoke and destroys their lab and homes. She also abducts Shay (Brianne Tju) and forcefully gives her the transformation. Meanwhile, David, Tally, and Maddy head to the city to rescue Shay. Just as Cable closes in on them, putting them into surgery as well, their friends launch an attack on the chamber.

The rebels manage to escape after a face-off against Peris (Chase Stokes), who falls off the cliff. However, Tally decides to stay back and take the surgery. Her decision comes after Shay refuses to take Maddy's cure that would transform her into her old self. In the final moments, we see Tally turning into a prettier version of herself as she stands on the shinier and brighter side of the city.

The movie ends on a cliffhanger as there's a lot to unpack yet. Is Peris alive and if yes, will he be able to defy Cable's procedure to follow his real feelings? Will Tally remember her mission or will she be swayed away by the new pretty world? And will Shay ever be back to her original self?

We also have to see how David will be able to cure Tally with the help of his mother's scientific discovery.

Scott Westerfeld has penned 'Uglies' universe

A screengrab from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

'Uglies' is just one book of Westerfeld's book series. There are three more novels that could be adapted into further movies. His second novel is called ‘Pretties’ which hit the bookshelves in the same year as 'Uglies'.

'Specials' and 'Extras' are the subsequent parts of the series following Tally's journey in the dystopian world. If 'Uglies' gets a decent response from fans, Netflix may consider expanding the universe.

What happens in Scott Westerfeld's 'Pretties'?

Laverne Cox in 'Uglies' (Netflix/@briandoughlas)

'Pretties' begins with Tally enjoying her new life as a Pretty but in her heart, she knows that something isn't right. Soon, she receives a message, left by Croy, a Smoke member. Tally and Zane, a fellow Pretty, find the note, which explains how to cure the brain fog caused by the surgery.

They split the pills, but Zane suffers side effects. After escaping the city with friends, Tally crashes in a village. She learns about experiments on violence, questioning whether surgery is necessary for peace. Eventually, she reunites with David but chooses to stay with Zane, leading to her capture.

'Uglies' is now streaming on Netflix