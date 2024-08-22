Is 'Uglies' based on a book? All you need to know about Joey King's Netflix film

In 'Uglies,' Joey King navigates a world where beauty is mandated, sparking profound questions about self-image and societal expectations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's upcoming film 'Uglies' is generating significant buzz, with Joey King leading the cast. This highly anticipated adaptation promises to bring a compelling and thought-provoking narrative to the screen, delving into the profound impact of societal pressures.

Set in a world where beauty standards dictate every aspect of life, 'Uglies' promises to challenge our perceptions of identity and self-worth. With its intriguing storyline and a talented cast, the film is poised to captivate audiences when it premieres. Here’s what we know so far about this exciting project.

Is 'Uglies' based on a book?

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

Yes, 'Uglies' is based on the popular 2005 novel by Scott Westerfeld, and its themes resonate more today than ever. The story is set in a futuristic society where cosmetic surgery is mandatory at 16, transforming teenagers into 'Pretties.'

The protagonist, Tally, is initially eager to undergo the procedure, but her world is turned upside down when her friend runs away to avoid it. As Tally embarks on a journey to save her friend, she begins to question the true meaning of beauty and the societal pressures that define it.

Joey King, who stars in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, believes the story's exploration of identity and self-worth is especially relevant in today’s world. Director Joseph McGinty Nichol highlights the film's commentary on the obsession with idealized beauty in the age of social media, urging viewers to embrace authenticity. With its blend of dystopian thrills and a touch of fun, 'Uglies' is set to captivate audiences.

The secret behind the 'Uglies' adaptation

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

Producer Jordan Davis revealed to Tudum that she has a special connection with Scott Westerfeld's 'Uglies', recounting how she and her daughter Catherine bonded over the book’s exploration of themes like body image, individuality, and friendship.

This personal connection influenced the film's production, ensuring a deep respect for the source material. Westerfeld himself served as an executive producer, maintaining a close collaboration with director Joseph McGinty. Their first meeting was memorable, with McGinty carrying a well-worn copy of the book, meticulously annotated with Post-its.

This attention to detail impressed Westerfeld, who felt confident that McGinty truly understood and cared about the world of 'Uglies'. McGinty, in turn, praised Westerfeld’s contributions, highlighting his role in ensuring the adaptation remained faithful to the novel. Fans should also keep an eye out for Westerfeld’s cameo in the film, adding a personal touch to the adaptation.

'Uglies' Trailer