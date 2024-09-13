'Uglies' Review: Netflix’s YA dystopian adaptation is an ugly mess best left unwatched

'Uglies', Netflix's YA dystopian adaptation based on Scott Westerfeld's novel, is a painful misstep that should never have happened

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It took close to two decades for Scott Westerfeld's 'Uglies' to materialize into a film. The feature film adaptation was first announced in 2006 when 20th Century Fox purchased the film rights to the novel. For some reason, the film couldn't come to fruition and therefore, fans of Westerfeld were extremely excited when the project re-entered development in 2020.

The dystopian teen saga takes us to a world where everyone undergoes a transformation surgery when they turn 16 to become "pretty". With this, the film attempts to make a commentary on the beauty standards that divide our society. The novel came out in 2005 and it was way ahead of its time. But sadly, the film seems outdated as it fumbles the execution, leaving us unimpressed.

Netflix's 'Uglies' is uninspiring and boring

Chase Stokes in 'Uglies' (Netflix/@briandoughlas)

Joey King as Tally Youngblood is a teen waiting for her turn to get the surgery and enter the world that she always dreamt of! Sounds like a strong start, right?

Sadly, the film turns into a mess with uninspired visuals, awkward dialogue, and a plot that seems too outdated. The dystopian world-building feels half-baked. The film’s attempt to explore the idea of beauty standards is too boring to begin with.

'Uglies' makes poor casting choices

Laverne Cox in 'Uglies' (Netflix/@briandoughlas)

Laverne Cox plays Dr Cable, the villain who forces everyone into cosmetic surgery. There's no denying the fact that Cox adds depth to the character, but her casting seems problematic. In a world where the LGBTQ community is fighting against body-shaming and anti-trans rhetoric, casting her as a dictator obsessed with physical appearance gives away a troubling message.

She would have been good for the role if we actually lived in a world where transgenders were viewed as equals. Also, the casting of Joey King and Chase Stokes is beyond our understanding.

It's ironic that the film sets up an oppressive system based on looks and then fills the screen with conventionally attractive actors. Joey King is too gorgeous to be needing a transformation and yet calling her and other attractive teens 'ugly' undermines the very point it's trying to make.

You lose interest in the movie within a few minutes when you see that not a single 'ugly' person actually looks, well, 'ugly'. And if by 'pretty' it means making someone look robotic, with golden eyes and botoxed skin, the movie isn't made for today's time. I mean, we have much better beauty filters on Instagram and Snapchat without making you look unreal.

Poor visuals make 'Uglies' dull and cartoonish

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

It's 2024! The movie could have done much better if it wanted to. Visually, the film is a let-down. There isn't a single moment when you'll be drawn to this dystopian world, courtesy of the lifeless and dull VFX. The hoverboard chases feel overly cartoonish, reminiscent of video games from a decade ago. You don't feel the adrenaline rush even if the movie tries too hard.

The only refreshing thing about the film is the performances from Brianne Tju as Shay and Keith Powers as David. But it isn't enough to save the film from its many flaws. If you have time, better read the book, or watch your favorite cartoon instead of giving this one a try.

'Uglies' is now streaming on Netflix