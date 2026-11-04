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Milo Ventimiglia reveals if he'll ever make a cameo on ‘Tracker’

Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley could reunite on 'Tracker,' with the show’s producers also discussing bringing 'This Is Us' stars together.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Milo Ventimiglia in 'This Is Us' (Cover image credit: NBC | Photo by Ron Batzdorff)
A still of Milo Ventimiglia in 'This Is Us' (Cover image credit: NBC | Photo by Ron Batzdorff)

Milo Ventimiglia is open to reuniting with his 'This Is Us' co-star Justin Hartley on 'Tracker.' The actor recently told Us Weekly that he would be happy to appear on Hartley’s hit CBS series if the timing were right. "I would. It would [depend on it being the] right time," Ventimiglia said when asked about a possible cameo. "Justin, he’s just the best dude on the planet. We had a great time on 'This Is Us' and if there’s ever an opportunity, of course I would. I’d love to."

Ventimiglia and Hartley played father and son on the NBC drama 'This Is Us,' which ended in 2022. The series earned Ventimiglia three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. 'Tracker' executive producer Elwood Reid has also discussed the possibility of bringing former 'This Is Us' cast members to the show. In December 2025, Reid told Us Weekly that the team had talked about appearances by Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 27: Milo Ventimiglia poses for a photo during the red carpet of the movie 'Rescate imposible' at Cinepolis Miyana in Mexico City. (Image Source: Jaime Nogales | Medios y Media | Getty Images)

"We’ve definitely talked about Sterling K. Brown, we’ve talked about Mandy Moore and we have talked about Milo Ventimiglia," Reid said. However, he stressed that any cameo would need to serve the story. "If I have the right story line, I will do it. But I’m always opposed to just do[ing] a cameo. We have to get a good emotional story out of it or a fun story line."

Reid previously explained that Hartley’s character, Colter Shaw, carries much of the show’s narrative, so guest appearances need to fit naturally into the series. "The show works because we’re with Colter so much and he’s just such an interesting actor that he’s able to carry that big narrative load," he said.

Ventimiglia began his career as Jess Mariano on 'Gilmore Girls' and later starred in 'Heroes.' Since the latter ended, he has led ABC’s 'The Company You Keep' and appeared in films including 'Land of Bad' and 'I Can Only Imagine 2.' He also made a cameo in Jensen Ackles' Prime Video series 'Countdown.' The actor also stars opposite Dennis Quaid in the upcoming Netflix movie 'A Dog's Perfect Christmas.' Ventimiglia said he joined the film because he admired Quaid and enjoyed the story’s focus on dogs.

Milo Ventimiglia attends Charity Day 2025 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group in New York City. (Image Source: Noam Galai | Getty Images)

"I've always long been a fan of Dennis Quaid, and I had a really great conversation with our director, Cathryn Michon. I just thought this would be a fun thing to be a part of," he told Us Weekly. "The dog element, of course. Who doesn't love a dog movie?" Ventimiglia also spoke about his own dog, Duke, describing him as "very soulful" and naturally attuned to people’s moods.

'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' begins streaming on Netflix on November 4.

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