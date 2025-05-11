Britt Stewart just revealed her dream ‘DWTS’ partner — and it’s not who you would expect

Britt Stewart said, "I mean, I wouldn’t say I fell in love because I am planning to wed this summer."

Britt Stewart, who joined ‘DWTS’ as a troupe in season 23 before becoming a pro in season 29, might just have her dream partner in mind, and it’s not who you might expect. In an exclusive 'Get Real' event with Us Weekly, Stewart revealed, “My dream partner for this season would be Dylan Efron.” She added, “After 'Traitors,' he’s just, I mean, I wouldn’t say I fell in love because I am planning to wed this summer [to former DWTS partner Daniel Durant]. I am already very much in love.”

Dylan Efron attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Frazer Harrison)

She continued, “I just feel like Dylan is good vibes. It looks like he’s just very down for anything, which is the type of attitude that you need to be on 'Dancing With the Stars.' And then also, I got my start as a professional dancer with 'High School Musical.' And his older brother is Zac Efron, and I just feel like it would be a full circle moment.” Per the outlet, Stewart also mentioned Dylan’s older brother Zac was also on the list as her dream partner. “If he would ever do the show,” she added, “it would just be the best reunion ever,” she said (referring to her having worked earlier with Zac in the famous series ‘High School Musical’). “But also, everyone would lose their mind. He’d win, and he’s a great dancer, so I think he would be the perfect person.”

While Stewart is dream-casting for the ballroom, real life seems to have choreographed something even more magical for her behind the scenes. Stewart and her former partner from season 31 and fiancé, Daniel Durant, are all set to tie the knot this summer, per People. However, Stewart admitted that planning the "guest list" is a challenging part of the process. "It's been a little bit of a struggle of who is getting an invite and who do we see as our family, as our inner circle?" Stewart explained. "And Dancing with the Stars, everybody says it, but we are a family."

According to Us Weekly, during the same event, pro dancer Pasha Pashkov, who witnessed their connection, also shared with the outlet how impressed he was with Stewart's ability to fluently communicate with her partner, deaf actor Durant, in sign language. “ I think it was, like, mind-blowing to see how Britt picked up sign language so quickly and got completely immersed in Daniel’s world.” He added, “We were just playing for four months on tour, and we always talk about it. It’s such an interesting turn of events. She was someone who did not know it going into this partnership. And now she’s fluent, and she’s now teaching us, and she’s teaching our baby [with wife Karagach], so [the] baby already knows the colors because of Britt.”

Daniel Karagach, another fellow ‘DWTS’ pro, also spoke about the duo, “I feel like you spend so much time with each other and you really get to know a person, and sometimes you wouldn’t meet that person in the outside world. It takes you meeting them here, like Britt, to find your person and truly figure out who he was. She fell in love with the human being she’s marrying, and for us, we create lifetime friends."