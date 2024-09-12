Can Solange Kardinaly’s act win America’s vote? ‘AGT’ star fails to deliver during semifinal

'AGT' Season 19 semifinalist Solange Kardinaly's costume act may not be enough to win America's vote

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the semifinal round of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Solange Kardinaly was the last contestant to take over the NBC stage. As the final act of the night, this blonde beauty had a lot of pressure on her to deliver a magnificent performance, that would ultimately help her to grab a spot in the finale.

Solange's latest quick-change performance was restricted to the judges's table but she still tried her best to impress the judging panel as well as the fans of the popular show. Despite that, she managed to get good feedback from the judges.

Throughout the NBC show, Solange's act of changing clothes has not been particularly captivating or innovative. In each of her performances, she has consistently opted for the same approach: showcasing a variety of outfits without introducing any significant variation or creativity.

This repetitive pattern may lead to a lack of engagement from the audience. As a result, it would not be surprising if American viewers decide against voting for her, as her predictable wardrobe changes may not be enough to sustain their interest and keep them fully invested in her performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

AGT's Solange Kardinaly's repetitive clothes-changing act may cost her a spot in the finale

Solange Kardinaly, a semifinalist on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, may not advance to the finale of the NBC show. The repetitive clothing changes in her act can be the primary reason behind her elimination from the show.

Solange's act lacks originality and it fails to leave a long-lasting impact on viewers. As the competition heats up, the effectiveness of her clothing transformation routine could ultimately determine whether she secures a coveted spot in the final rounds of the show.

'AGT' Season 19 star Solange Kardinaly may not move on to the finale (youtube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 judges gush over Solange Kardinaly's semifinal performance

The 'AGT' judges had nothing but good things to say about Solange Kardinaly's semifinal performance. Simon Cowell confidently predicted that Solange is on the brink of a “life-changing year” following her appearance on the show.

Sofia Vergara, clearly moved by Solange's performance, described it as “spectacular” and expressed her belief that Solange possesses a unique quality that sets her apart, labeling her as “special.” Heidi Klum remarked that Solange “gets more amazing every time we see you."

Howie Mandel emphasized the incredible dedication Solange demonstrates, noting the immense amount of hard work she invests to create something so remarkable in just a week.

'AGT' Season 19 judges (@nbc)

When will 'AGT' Season 19 finale air?

The grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 will be taking place over two exciting nights. The first night, featuring impressive performances by the finalists is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Viewers will then wait a week for the second night, which will reveal the results, airing on Tuesday, September 24, at 8 pm ET, also on NBC.

'AGT' Season 19 winner will be announced on September 24 (Instagram/@agt)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET.