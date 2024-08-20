'The Bachelorette' turns into 'fraternity' after final suitors hit up sports bar before Rose Ceremony

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: In the August 19 episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, the men get together for a final hoorah before they all part ways, before the rose ceremony. The engagement and fantasy suites are approaching, this is their final chance to bond outside of the rose ceremony.

Everyone is feeling confident as they exchange specifics about their dates in their hometowns. That is, except Marcus Shoberg, who claims that while he still has some qualms about Jenn and the relationship, he is anxious after learning that the other guys have all let go of them. Marcus does get a rose, which is wonderful news since it gives him more time to explore his sentiments. Devin Strader and Jonathon Johnson also agree. Jeremy Simon is sent home by Jenn. So, what difference this season from any other season was the opportunity where all the remaining suitors could come together and discuss what might happen to them. Usually, 'The Bachelor' spends this time with the women hating each other, so it was a nice change for the viewers.

Jenn Tran's final four suitors in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

Why did Jeremy Simon go home after 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

When Jenn expressed worries that Jeremy had barriers up, Jeremy's family questioned her about her love for him and the boys implied that he might not be prepared to be engaged on 'The Bachelorette's schedule. Reminding Jeremy that this is not a game, his mother discovered he wasn't even in love with Jenn yet.

This awkward meeting coupled with other things may have prompted Jenn to eliminate Jeremy before the Fantasy Suites.

'The Bachelorette' star Jeremy Simon goes on the final date of the week with Jenn Tran (Instagram/@j____way)

Where is Jeremy Simon now after 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Though Jeremy was born in Connecticut, he currently resides in New York City. He explained to Jenn on the 'The Bachelorette' premiere that he had chosen to relocate to New York since it was the "natural thing to do."

Although he manages sales for a property management organization, which is inside real estate, his work description on the show stated that he is a real estate investor, which is accurate.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 contestant Jeremy Simon is seeking a 'forever love' (Instagram/@j____way)

Who will win Jenn Tran's final rose in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

TV personality and Bachelorette blogger Steve Carbone also known as "Reality Steve'' released spoiler for Jenn's Bachelorette finale on May 31.

According to the blogger, Jenn spends the season finale on the large Hawaiian island, where the two remaining males are 28-year-old Devin and 31-year-old Marcus. Steve claims that in the end, Jenn proposes to Devin.

Devin Strader confesses his feelings to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

Watch 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.