Will Jake Sully die in 'Avatar: Fire & Ash'? Director James Cameron sparks speculations

Avatar: Fire & Ash will be the third film in the Avatar trilogy and will mark a watershed moment

Back in 2009, James Cameron came out with the first 'Avatar' film, and it was a massive success. Audiences from all over the world found an instant connection with the character of Jake Sully and identified with his quest to save Pandora. This was the recipe to which Cameron once again returned in 2022 with the sequel movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. Cameron and his entire cast and crew were praised for their concept and its brilliant execution, which involved pathbreaking CGI and special effects. Now, as the release of the third film, 'Avatar: Fire & Ash', draws nearer, a recent explanation given by Cameron regarding the movie's title has sparked intense speculation about the ultimate fate of Jake Sully, as per a report by ScreenRant.

Ahead of the December 19 release of 'Avatar: Fire & Ash', it is only natural that speculation regarding the film's plotline and its central characters would be at an all-time high. Cameron's 2024 interview with Rotten Tomatoes, during the course of which he provided a foreboding explanation of the film's title, has done its best to add fuel to the fire. Cameron had remarked, "Fire can represent hatred, violence, trauma, and possible misuse of power. There’s a lot of thematic stuff. What does ash represent? In my mind, ash represents the aftermath of all of that energy, which is grief and having to live with what you've done. This film goes much deeper on our characters and (the) deep emotional consequences for them that threatens their relationships, tests their bonds."

It's no surprise that the third film in the franchise carries the heavy burden of living up to the enormous expectations set by its predecessors. From a storytelling standpoint, the death of a familiar character could be one of the ways to raise the stakes. If that happens, Jake Sully appears to be the most likely candidate not to make it out of the third movie alive. That said, there has been no official confirmation on the matter.

This wouldn't be the first time, though, that Cameron has written out a beloved character. While 'Avatar' saw the heartbreaking death of Dr. Grace Augustine, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' featured the passing away of Sully and Neytiri's eldest son, Neteyam. If Sully were to really die, it would mean a big watershed moment for the entire franchise. For instance, it would have the strength to change the existing status quo in Pandora.

Alongside the tragedy that would befall Sully's family, his death would further necessitate his children to step into leadership roles. They would be required to catapult the world of 'Avatar' into its next phase of storytelling, thus making sure that the narrative wheels keep turning forward. This is pertinent since Cameron had previously noted that he was willing to write and direct a total of five 'Avatar' movies.