‘The Bachelor’ alum Tia Booth gets real about 'health issues' after pregnancy announcement

‘The Bachelor’ alum Tia Booth and her husband Taylor Mock are expecting their second child together

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth recently took to Instagram to provide a health update, just hours after announcing the exciting news that she and her husband, Taylor Mock, are expecting their second child together. On her Instagram Stories, Tia explained why they chose to keep the pregnancy announcement low-key, “We’re pregnant! And out of hiding. We decided just on a whim last night to film that in our backyard. I reached out to two different people, a photographer and a videographer, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have this cute idea,’ a while back. And I got to this point, I was like, ‘Let’s just announce,'" Tia said in a video.

The Arkansas native also shared that her growing baby bump had become too noticeable to hide. She elaborated on the challenges she faced during her try-on hauls, noting that they had become significantly more difficult. “I had all these cute ideas for a pregnancy announcement, but we kept putting it off so we just set up our tripod and recorded in our yard,” Tia wrote over the video. “Try-ons were gonna start getting tricky so I’m relieved the news is out! Thank you all for the sweet words!” she penned over the Instagram video. In addition to this, the reality TV star also shared a photo of herself on the couch and wrote, "This is also why I haven’t posted a whole lot lately. I’ve been horizontal for months. Definitely more sick than with Tatum.”

'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth reveals she has been 'sick' during her second pregnancy (Instagram/@tiarachel91@_)

‘The Bachelor’ alum Tia Booth makes second pregnancy announcement with son Tatum’s help

Not long ago, 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Tia Booth joyfully announced her second pregnancy, making the moment even more special with the help of her son, Tatum. On Thursday, August 22, the 33-year-old shared an adorable video on Instagram showcasing a charming picnic scene with her husband, Taylor, and their 20-month-old son, Tatum.

In the heartwarming clip, the family can be seen snuggling together on a cozy blanket before Tatum excitedly walks across the grass towards the camera, proudly showcasing his “Big Bro” sweater.

The video is set to the uplifting tune “Everything We Need” by Wilfred, and Tia made sure to tag her husband in the post. She captioned the delightful moment with the enthusiastic announcement, “BIG BROTHER TATUM,” capturing the joy of their growing family.

How did Tia Booth and Taylor Mock meet?

Tia first crossed paths with Taylor during a farewell celebration organized for one of her close friends at the start of 2021. During an episode of her 'Click Bait with Bachelor Nation' podcast, Tia revealed, "We met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California."

“We hung out, like, in the same friend group and then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him. And I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ll see you later,'” she added.

Fast forward to April 2022, when Taylor, a project manager, seized the moment to propose to Tia during a special Bachelor Live show in Atlanta. Tia and Taylor welcomed their first child, son Tatum, in December 2022. They got married in November 2023.

'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth and Taylor Mock tied the knot in November 2023 (Instagram/@tiarachel91)

What happened to Tia Booth on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 22?

Tia Mock participated in the 22nd season of 'The Bachelor,' where she was eliminated by Arie Luyendyk Jr in the eighth week. She later returned for the fifth season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' but ended her relationship with Colton Underwood in the fourth week. Later, Tia returned for the seventh season of 'Bachelor in Paradise', but ended her relationship with Aaron Clancy during week 6.