Is Johnathan Shillingford off ‘Below Deck Med’? Chef's dessert sparks rumors of Dave White replacement

'Below Deck Med' chef Dave White has seven years of experience in the yachting industry

ATHENS, GREECE: In the most recent Episode 13 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, chef Johnathan Shillingford faced scrutiny for his culinary mistakes. Early in the episode, he presented raw fish to Jennifer Grace, a friend of primary charter guest Pam Duke, despite her allergy to raw seafood. Captain Sandy Yawn was extremely frustrated with Johnathan's behavior and negligence, to the point where she asked Norman to help her find a new chef for the rest of the charter season. In a later part of the episode, Johnathan provided cookies and ice cream for the guests at Janie Duke and her husband's 25th wedding anniversary celebration, even though the couple had requested crumble soufflé for dessert.

Upon seeing the dessert, Janie expressed her disappointment to the main stew Aesha Scott, insisting that it be taken away. She left the table without trying the cookie with ice cream and was very upset. It appears that Johnathan is teetering on the brink of being dismissed from his position, primarily because he has not demonstrated the ability to learn from his previous mistakes. His ongoing struggles and inability to adapt may ultimately lead to his replacement. There is growing speculation that chef Dave White could take over Johnathan's role on the Bravo show, which would mark a significant shift in the lineup. At the moment, many fans of the show are curious to see how this potential change might unfold and what it would mean for the future of the show.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 star Johnathan Shillingford is a chef by profession (Instagram/@belowdeckbravo)

Who is Chef Dave White on 'Below Deck Mediterranean'?

As per his Bravo bio, chef Dave White brought with him an impressive background of seven years of experience serving as a head chef prior to becoming a part of the team on the popular reality series 'Below Deck Mediterranean.' Dave's extensive culinary journey not only showcases his skills in the kitchen but also highlights the dedication and expertise he has accumulated over the years, making him a valuable addition to the show. With a wealth of experience gained from working in some of the most prestigious kitchens in London, Dave eventually found his way into the dynamic world of yachting, where he discovered a perfect blend of his two passions: cooking and adventure.

Over the past seven years, Dave has taken on the role of head chef on several luxury yachts, where he has honed his culinary expertise while sailing the seas. Additionally, he has expanded his culinary repertoire by opening a restaurant in France, which operates on a seasonal basis, allowing him to share his love for food with a wider audience while still embracing the adventurous lifestyle he cherishes. Dave takes great pride in his culinary skills, particularly in the art of plating, the rich flavors he creates, and the overall aesthetic appeal of his dishes. His passion for life is fueled by a love for adventure, which has led him to participate in various thrilling activities, including professional skiing competitions, conquering the heights of Mount Everest, and experiencing the exhilarating rush of skydiving.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Chef Dave White has seven years of experience (Instagram/@chefdavewhite)

What happened to Dave White on 'Below Deck Mediterranean'?

Following the conclusion of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7, Dave White encountered a serious setback when he sustained a significant back injury. This unfortunate incident ultimately led to the necessity of undergoing spinal surgery to address the issues caused by the injury. The situation not only affected his physical well-being but also posed challenges for his career and commitments in the culinary world. Despite the health challenges Dave has faced, he has not allowed these obstacles to hinder his pursuit of his passions, he continues to share his culinary talents with the world.

Currently, Dave is engaging in a variety of pop-up culinary events across the globe, showcasing his skills and creativity. Among his exciting collaborations, he has partnered with Chef Marcos Spaziani from Season 3 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht,' combining their culinary expertise to create memorable dining experiences.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' chef Dave White suffered a back injury (Instagram/@chefdavewhite)

Bravo releases 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET