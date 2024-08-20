‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 charter guests rocked by massive scare

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 charter guests were thrust into a life-and-death situation due to Storm Daniel, which forced the yacht to dock

ATHENS, GREECE: In the recent episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew faced unexpected challenges as Hurricane Storm Daniel disrupted their preparations for main charter guest Pam Duke and her friends. The hurricane caused considerable panic among the charter guests. In the episode, Aesha Scott and Nathan Gallagher took the guests to a winery by road, as the yacht was docked due to the severe weather. As they traveled, the weather deteriorated, bringing heavy rain and flooded roads, which intensified fear and panic among the group. At one point, Jennifer, a friend of Pam, insisted they turn around and return to the yacht.

For those unfamiliar, Storm Daniel, also known as Cyclone Daniel, is the deadliest Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone on record and one of the most costly tropical cyclones outside the North Atlantic. It originated as a low-pressure system around September 4, 2023, and caused severe flooding across Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey. The storm soon acquired quasi-tropical characteristics and moved towards Libya, where it triggered catastrophic flooding before weakening into a remnant low. The storm's development was influenced by an omega block, a weather pattern involving a high-pressure area flanked by two low-pressure zones, with isobars forming a shape reminiscent of the Greek letter omega. In Greece, intense rainfall resulted in flooding that caused damage exceeding two billion euros, making it the most expensive storm in the country’s history. The situation was even more severe in Libya, where heavy rains led to the collapse of two dams near Derna. In response, several Mediterranean countries committed to providing aid to the affected regions. The storm produced maximum sustained winds of 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour. By the following day, although Storm Daniel had weakened, it was still classified as a hurricane.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 captain Sandy Yawn tries to keep her calm amid bad weather conditions (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 captain Sandy Yawn informs charter guests about 'bad weather'

As soon as the crew warmly welcomed the guests on board, Captain Sandy Yawn approached Aesha Scott with a task. She asked Aesha to give the guests an extensive tour of the luxurious yacht, Mustique.

Captain Sandy mentioned that she had some important information to share with the guests but would wait until after Aesha had completed the tour to reveal it. "I have bad news. It's the weather," Sandy said. Pam quickly interjected, "We can't leave."

Sandy added, "I'm really sorry. We can't leave. We have a medicane in here. You would hate me and be scared for your life. I can't." Pam added, "Okay. So where's my alcohol? It sucks." "They looked like captain Sandy just told them sand wasn't real or something. It's really sad, " Aesha shared in a confessional.

Captain Sandy Yawn shares bad news with the charter guests about the deteriorating weather in 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9: What does primary charter guest Pam Duke do for a living?

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 primary charter guest Pam Duke is the visionary force behind Nau-T-Girl Jewelry, a brand that captures her passion for maritime life. In addition to this venture, Pam shares ownership of Venice’s Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold. Nau-T-Girl Jewelry was established in 2015, a brainchild that emerged from Pamela's lifelong love for the water, fishing, and boating, stemming from her childhood experiences on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.

Pam's deep bond with the sea fueled her creativity, leading her to develop a brand that not only reflects her affection for nautical activities but also symbolizes a distinctive lifestyle.

‘Below Deck Med’ primary charter guest Pamela Duke is the founder of Nau-T-Girl Jewelry (Instagram/@pamcduke)

Bravo releases 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET.