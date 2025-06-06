A 'Summer House' diva might be headed to 'DWTS' — and she already has her dream partner picked

"I did ballet for 10 years," said the fan-favourite 'Summer House' star while addressing rumors of joining 'DWTS' Season 34

With Robert Irwin and Alix Earle confirmed as the first two contestants for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, speculation mills are rife with the buzz about who else might join the lineup. One name making the rounds is model and reality TV star Ciara Miller. Recently, the model addressed the rumors about her potentially taking to the dance floor. Miller also spilled the beans on her desired pro partner, hinting that she is interested in joining the 'DWTS' Season 34.

Ciara Miller attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett)

In a chat with US Weekly, the 29-year-old reality star addressed the rumors of her joining 'DWTS' Season 34, to which she said, "Yeah, why not? I mean, I grew up dancing. I did ballet for 10 years. Why not?" Allegedly, rumors are circulating on Bravo fan sites like @BravoandCocktails that she could join Irwin and Earle in the upcoming season. Miller made it clear she's interested, as she said, "I would totally." She further added, "I would love that, honestly, but whatever’s right for me at the right time."

While ABC has yet to confirm more names for 'DWTS' Season 34, Miller even hinted that she already has a pro dancing partner in mind if she gets the call to join the dance floor. Moreover, Miller already has her dream 'Dancing With the Stars' pro in mind, as she said, "In my head, maybe Val [Chmerkovskiy]." She further added, "I want someone who is hard on me. Like, 'You've got to get this down.' We'd have to work so hard. I don't want any funny games. We're in there to work!"

For now, Miller is focused on wrapping up a dramatic season of 'Summer House,' with the two-part reunion concluding on Wednesday, June 4. Reflecting on the emotional intensity, she shared, "We leave everything at the reunion, and then we can never talk about it again, so I think that's very healing." She also teased the season's drama by rating the messiness on a scale of one to 10, though her exact number wasn't revealed. Miller rated the past season of 'Summer House' an eight out of ten on the messiness scale, joking, "I don’t even know how much messier it can get next summer, but I guess we will see."

Notably, another celebrity caught in the whirlpool of rumors of participating in 'DWTS' Season 34 is 'The Traitor' star Dylan Efron, who has sparked speculation about joining the show after professional dancer Britt Stewart posted a TikTok featuring a High School Musical track, which links to Dylan's famous brother, Zac Efron. Fans are excited about the possibility, but when asked by Entertainment Tonight if he’d consider joining, Efron replied, "I don't dance, so it would be tough," as per Entertainment Now.

Despite admitting he doesn’t dance, Efron shared some good news, revealing he "loves challenging" himself and "would be open to it." He also acknowledged he'd have to learn fast but noted that 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants get intensive training, making the challenge doable for dedicated participants. Reportedly, 'DWTS' Season 34 will premiere in the fall of 2025, while the exact date is not available.