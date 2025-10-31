Original ‘Saw’ star hints at possible return to horror franchise with James Wan back in charge

Two decades after its release, the influential horror film ‘Saw’ is trending on streaming charts right in time for Halloween

'Saw' star Cary Elwes is revealing whether he has any interest in returning to the beloved horror franchise. During his latest interview with The Direct on the red carpet for 'Dead Man's Wire,' Elwes, well-known for playing the character of Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the 2004 original film, was asked if he would like to reprise his role in the future or not. Then, Elwes gushed over the co-creator James Wan and shed light on the possibility of him reprising his iconic role. “I love James. I mean, if they want to bring Dr. Gordon back, that's a decision above my pay grade," Elwes told the media outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elwes mentioned that he would "for sure" be interested in a return himself. For the unversed, let us share with you, Elwes has had a complicated relationship with the 'Saw' franchise since the time he bagged the role of Dr. Gordon in the 2004 horror film. Back in the day, the film, which was made on a budget of little over $1 million, received mixed feedback from the critics, but it went on to make over $103 million worldwide and became one of the most profitable horror films.

Nearly a year later, Elwes filed a lawsuit against the producers of the film. At that point, Elwes claimed that he didn't receive the full amount of his promised profit participation. Eventually, both parties settled their dispute outside the court. Following the legal feud, Elwes surprised his fans when he returned to the hit franchise in 2010. Then, Elwes reprised his role as Dr. Gordon in 'Saw 3D,' the seventh installment of the franchise.

In the last couple of years, Elwes has expressed his interest in returning to the 'Saw' franchise. However, Elwes was nowhere to be seen in the latest installment, 'Saw X,' which featured Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach. The film was set between the events of 'Saw' and 'Saw 2', and it received good feedback from the critics s well as fans, grossing $125 worldwide. On the other hand, when we talk about 'Saw 11', it was stalled earlier this year, in March, due to disagreements between producers and the studio.