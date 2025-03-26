Kid asks 'Saw' actor Tobin Bell 'do you want to play a game?' — his response surprised everyone

Without an ounce of doubt, the 'Saw' franchise has to be one of the most spine-chilling sagas. With its gore and brutal storyline, the franchise has attained a classic status, earning a massive fan following. While the franchise recently made a comeback with 'Saw X,' fans were in awe to see the iconic antagonist of the cinematic universe. Additionally, fanatics could not stop themselves from heaping praises on 'Saw's' legendary villain, thanks to his interaction with a young fan.

The actor in discussion is Tobin Bell, who played the iconic character of John Kramer, aka The Jigsaw Killer. Bell's character serves as the main antagonist of the 'Saw' franchise, appearing in multiple films as both a posthumous and living character, as per Saw Films. Ahead of the release of 'Saw X,' one young fan had the chance to meet Bell. While many must have thought Bell to be exactly like his onscreen character, the actor proved them all wrong with his warm interaction with the young fan.

In a YouTube video, a young fan approaches Bell during a meet-and-greet. The kid says, "I have a question," to which Bell responds, "Yeah, fire away. I have a question too." Bell then follows up with his iconic 'Saw' catchphrase, asking, "Do you want to play a game?" as per UNILAD. The fan agrees, and Bell says, "I do want to play a game. But let's start with a pound, ok?" They fist-bump, and Bell adds, "Ok, now, that's the start of the game; now, give me your hand," leading to a handshake.

Internet users were in awe of Bell's warm interaction with the young fan and showed love and appreciation for the actor. A fan commented in the comments section, and wrote, "Tobin is such a nice guy. I absolutely love actors who are just flat-out nothing like the characters they play." Another one said, "Damn, I'd love to give Tobin a hug. Sucks he’s getting older. He’s such a gift to the world." One netizen commented, "I find it ironic but adoring that people that play famous horror movie icons are so nice!" Another comment stated, "I wish I was that kid. The Saw franchise is my favorite horror franchise ever."

Notably, Bell will be returning for 'Saw XI,' marking his tenth appearance as the iconic villain of the franchise, as per Screen Geek. The last release, 'Saw X,' took place between 'Saw' and 'Saw II,' exploring Kramer's life before his death in 'Saw III 'and further delving into his relationships with accomplices like Amanda Young and Mark Hoffman. While it's unclear if 'Saw XI' will directly follow these events, Bell confirmed to the LA Times that there is still more to learn about his character, stating, "Each film is a different story, and John's in a different place. Same guy but different circumstances... By the time I get to actually rolling the camera, I'm up to 128 answers. You never know everything, but hopefully I know enough so I don’t go mad trying to play someone I don’t know at all."