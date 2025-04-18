The moment Simon Cowell finally gave Adam Lambert the praise he deserved: 'This time I am...'

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved.” Simon Cowell says, as Adam Lambert stuns 'AGT: All-Stars.'

Over the years, 'America's Got Talent' has had various iterations, such as America's Got Talent: The Champions or America's Got Talent: All-Stars. AGT: All Stars is a version of the show where winners, finalists, and fan favorites from previous seasons compete to win the ultimate 'All Star' title. In a heartwarming moment of nostalgia, Adam Lambert and Simon Cowell reunited once again in AGT: All Stars, which aired in 2023. Lambert and Cowell met all the way back in 2009 on 'American Idol' Season 8. While Lambert didn't win the show, he went on to make quite a name for himself in the music industry.

Known for his powerhouse vocals and a commanding stage presence, Lambert always turned heads wherever he went. 'Idol' not only helped put the young and budding talent in the limelight but also skyrocketed his career. Lambert earned a Grammy nomination for his debut album, 'For Your Entertainment.' He also made history as the first openly gay artist to get his name on the Billboard 200. That said, Lambert also tours with the legendary band Queen, with him even forming a collaboration with the band by the name of 'Queen + Adam Lambert.' Needless to say, filling in Freddie Mercury's shoes should be reason enough to believe that Lambert has made it in the music industry.

Back when Cowell met Lambert on 'Idol' season 8, the two had a complicated yet budding relationship. However, Cowell has gone on to appreciate Lambert, even openly stating that the 'Whataya Want From Me' singer should've won 'Idol' season 8. Early on, Cowell wasn't a huge fan of the singer being theatrical. However, that changed as the series progressed. As reported by Gold Derby, Simon stated during the show's 2009 finale, "Over the entire season, you've been one of the best, most original contestants we've ever had on the show. The hope and whole idea of a show like this is to find a worldwide star, and I truly believe we've found that in you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Cares (@bcefa)

Fast forward to 2023, and the duo reunited once again for AGT: All Stars. Lambert graced the show as a guest performer for the show's season finale. As reported by NBC, "Bryant teamed up with the Bello Sisters for an unforgettable performance." Lambert, with his electrifying stage presence, soared high with his vocals as The Bello Sisters' sky-high act soared even higher (literally). As the performance ended and everyone applauded, host Terry Crews came on stage and asked Lambert, "Have you ever performed alongside acts like this before?" Lambert quipped, "No, and I think these [chunky glitter platform boots] were kind of a hazard because I'm extra tall, and there's only so high [Aidan] can go up with them.

As Crews asked Cowell what he thought about the performance, the industry veteran reiterated how the two have "known each other a long time." Lambert hilariously added, "I'm having major deja vu." Cowell smiled as he continued speaking. "This time I'm going to be nice, because, Adam, you are honestly one of the nicest people in show business I've ever met. Such a star. I'm so proud of everything you've achieved. Thank you." The heartfelt praise left Lambert visibly moved, smiling warmly in response to the unexpected moment of admiration.