‘South Park’ fans blame Charlie Kirk satire for Season 27 delay — but the real reason will surprise you

Speculation swirled over censorship, politics, and tragedy, but ‘South Park’s’ creators have finally set the record straight on Season 27’s pause

‘South Park’ is no stranger to stirring headlines, but the latest pause in its 27th season has fueled speculation, debate, and frustration among fans. The long-running animated comedy had been rolling out episodes every other week. However, when the fifth installment failed to air on schedule, the delay marked the longest gap yet in its current run. The season’s fourth episode, ‘Wok Is Dead,’ premiered on September 3, setting audiences up for the next release on September 17. At the last minute, however, it was announced that the episode would not be airing as planned, with the debut pushed back by another week to September 24.

The sudden change led to online chatter. The timing of the delay quickly raised eyebrows. Just days earlier, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk had been fatally shot while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University. Complicating matters further, Kirk had recently been lampooned in the ‘South Park’ Season 27 episode, ‘Got a Nut,’ which parodied his style of debate through Eric Cartman’s antics. Comedy Central quietly pulled the episode from its linear schedule following the tragedy, though it remained accessible for streaming on Paramount+. The overlap between real-world events and the satire on 'South Park' left many viewers speculating that the delay was a form of censorship.

Rumors grew louder after ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was placed on indefinite suspension in the wake of Kirk’s death. This led some to assume television executives were being cautious about politically charged material. But according to co-creator Matt Stone, the explanation was far simpler and far less dramatic. Speaking to The Denver Post, Stone dismissed the idea that anyone had pressured the show to stop. “No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we’d say so if that were true,” he said. “We just didn’t get it done. When you cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.”

Despite Stone’s blunt admission, controversy continued to swirl. Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly fanned the flames by suggesting on-air that ‘South Park’ bore responsibility for Kirk’s killing. He pointed to the ‘Got a Nut’ parody, where Cartman, mimicking Kirk’s haircut and speaking style, sparred with college students and attended a mock ceremony featuring the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Master Debaters.’ Kelly argued that turning Kirk into the butt of a joke had crossed a line, declaring, “South Park thought it was funny to turn Charlie into a cartoon joke. Now his wife is planning a funeral,” as quoted by CBR.

The comments were later scrubbed from coverage in The New York Post, but not before they circulated widely on social media. Some users accused creators Trey Parker and Stone of “spreading hatred” and labeled them responsible for Kirk’s demise. At the same time, many others argued that satire cannot be blamed for real-world violence. Even among conservatives, the prevailing sentiment was that while Comedy Central made the “polite” choice to withhold the episode from broadcast, ‘South Park’ should not be scapegoated for a tragic act of violence.