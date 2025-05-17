Luke Bryan asks Carrie Underwood a sweet question — but she 'zipped her lips' and left him groaning

"She has crickets..," Luke Bryan jokingly said after getting disappointed by Carrie Underwood's reply on 'American Idol'

When the news of Carrie Underwood replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol' Season 23 broke, viewers were skeptical. However, Underwood gradually earned her place in the hearts of fans and is often seen grabbing major headlines for her insightful critiques. Not only that, Underwood's camaraderie with fellow judges also became the hot topic of discussion, and a new viral clip only added to it. In this lighthearted behind-the-scenes clip, fellow judge Luke Bryan asks Underwood a question, but her response leaves him hilariously disappointed.

While on break during Disney Night, Bryan turned to Carrie and asked, "What's the best thing about working next to me?" Instead of answering, Underwood cheekily made a zipping motion across her lips, implying she'd rather stay silent, as per The US Sun. Bryan, however, reacted dramatically, groaning, "She has crickets and zipped her lips. Dammit." With a dramatic growl and playful energy, Bryan then looked into the camera and slammed his microphone on the desk in mocking but hilarious defeat.

Bryan posted the clip on his Instagram account with the caption, "We all know I’m your favorite co-worker @carrieunderwood #idol." Fans couldn't help but praise their chemistry, with many voicing their love for the duo under the Instagram post. A fan said, "@lukebryan, love your reaction! Love you! @carrieunderwood mark of a good woman!" while another added, "They are such a fun team this year." A fan commented, "IMO, this is the best judges we've had in quite a while! Love all three of them." While a fan jokingly remarked, "She can't think that quick to answer your question, Luke!!!"

In a recent interview with Country Music Television, Bryan also praised Underwood for her knowledge of country hits through the decades, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. "She is literally a country music jukebox," Bryan said, joking that although he's always seen himself as the resident music buff, Underwood has outshined him. "So when I start singing something, she jumps right in, no matter if it's from the '70s, '80s, '90s, [or] present day." Bryan, who has served on the 'American Idol' judging panel for multiple seasons, further added, "I kind of pride myself on being a jukebox, but she's got me beat."

Notably, Underwood, who was the winner of 'American Idol' Season 4, enamored fans by recreating her iconic 2005 performance of Heart's 'Alone' during Season 23's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, as per Good Housekeeping. The 'Alone' song has a strong significance in Underwood's musical career, as it is the same song that helped launch her career in Season 4, when Simon Cowell predicted her win. Additionally, this song is also included in her tour setlists, and she also performed it with the band Heart in 2007.

Talking about her original 'American Idol' performance in a video shared by the show, Underwood recalled the powerful reaction it received, saying, "What an incredible prediction! To get that reaction... on one hand, I think at the time, I thought, This is amazing. And then about five seconds later, I thought, I have a target on my back now!" She further added, "I remember thinking people might not like me after that and being really nervous. The compliment outweighed the fear, because that was just ... it was incredible."