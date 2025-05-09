‘American Idol’ is still hunting for its next Simon Cowell but there’s one problem: ‘No one wants...’

American Idol’s biggest challenge isn’t talent — it’s finding a judge like Simon Cowell, it seems

Known for his fierce and straightforward critiques, Simon Cowell was also a harsh judge on 'American Idol' from 2002 to 2010. However, the TV personality left the singing reality show to work on a US version of 'The X Factor', prompting 'American Idol' to welcome new judges. Over time, the feedback on the show became increasingly sugarcoated, leading producers to search for a judge who, like Cowell, could speak their mind without fear. But so far, it seems that the search is far from over, and the reason is quite plausible.

Since its move from Fox to ABC, 'American Idol' has gone through several judge rotations. Originally relaunched with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, the panel changed again after the 'Roar' singer's exit, with Carrie Underwood stepping in to replace her, as per The Sun US. Despite these changes, insiders say the show is still searching for a figure like Cowell to reinvigorate its dynamic. "The judges are struggling to find their next Simon," said a source.

The insider further revealed, "They know finding the perfect mixture of harsh critique and humorous entertainment, which Simon embodies. Producers believe that kind of presence could revive the show. And they think it would bring back the spark the show needs to boost ratings and get a fresh facelift." But the source pointed to a new and modern obstacle, saying, "The problem is, no big star in the current day would agree to it. No one wants to be the 'bad guy." They further added, "No one wants to get canceled or offend people." "Plus, insulting people's dreams just doesn't hit the same, so a high-profile star isn’t going to sign up to be that person. They're just not."

The source further explains why 'American Idol' shifted its tone in recent years, saying, "So that's why the show has pivoted to the nice, heartwarming, family-friendly route with emotional backstories." They added that while this approach has had some impact, it may have limitations, saying, "They really are focusing on humanizing each contestant, which has worked, somewhat, but can only work for so long."

Recently, Cowell shared his thoughts on Underwood joining the 'American Idol' judges panel for Season 23, calling it a solid move. "I think it’s a good choice," Cowell told E! News. "Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good; she's such a sweet person." Cowell also gave some judging advice as he said, "You just have to say how you feel." He further said, "It's not that difficult doing this job, I promise you. We all feel the same things and we don’t agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it." Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Underwood admitted to having a "big problem" with the idea of judging others on 'American Idol,' although the exact nature of her concern wasn't detailed in this report.