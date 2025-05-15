'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan makes a bold prediction for the season 23 winner: 'My gut has told me...'

During a recent episode of 'American Idol,' the top 5 contestants, Slater Nalley, Jamal Roberts, John Foster, Thunderstorm Artis, and Breanna Nix, battled each other with powerful performances. However, as per the show's format, two contestants had to bow out of the race for the coveted Idol trophy, leaving only 3 finalists to compete in the finals. The shocking elimination has Nalley and Artis packing for home, but at this point, any elimination would have hit hard, not only to the judges but to the viewers as well, especially when it's all in the hands of the voters.

The judges might not choose the winner, but it is no surprise that they will have their favorites. Just like the fans, they’re deeply invested—after all, they've not only watched but also groomed and been a part of these contestants' journey from the start. In a recent chat with People, the judges opened up about the three finalists, Roberts, Nix, and Foster. Luke Bryan didn’t hesitate to name a contestant whom he thinks could win the show. "My gut has told me Jamal has been a lead all year." Admitting that the final call is with American, he added, "When you look at every time Breanna gets through, we're like, 'She keeps showing up and making it happen,'" the "Play It Again" singer said. "And then John Foster just seems to be gaining momentum."

Speaking of the unpredictable nature of the show, Bryan said, "He continued, 'Even if it's something that Jamal's kind of had the reins of, it could change with a little bit of not focusing... so they've got to be focused to the end. The music business is never like that. You've got to focus every day." Lionel Richie pointed out that it's not only about singing anymore: "It's an even playing field, but it comes down to popularity. How many fans do they have that like them as people?" He continued, "Right now, singing cover songs is great, but when they have their hit records, you start building their career. Right now, they're falling in love with the artist."

Weighing in on the tight competition, the season 4 winner and judge Carrie Underwood said, "We've had a condensed season." Recalling her experience as a contestant, she added, "It was a lot longer when I was on the show. So they're running to catch up the whole time." The 'How Great Thou Art' singer continued, "I would imagine they feel more frenzied than I felt about the whole situation. It's a different blackout. You're going to be doing a lot, going back to their towns, and everyone's going to be on them."

She then summed it up perfectly: "This is kind of a taste of what the rest of their career is going to be like. We always call this a star boot camp because you learn a lot fast". It’s only a matter of time before we find out who will take home the crown. But fans can look forward to seeing their favorites perform once again—fan favorites who’ve been eliminated will return for a special performance, and as a tradition, even the judges will hit the stage during the show’s grand finale.