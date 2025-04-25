Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' future is reportedly in doubt amid behind-the-scenes drama

"She seems miserable being away from her family," said an insider while discussing about Carrie Underwood's future on 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood grabbed major headlines when it was announced that she would replace Katy Perry as a judge of 'American Idol.' Having won 'American Idol' Season 4 in 2005, Underwood was welcomed by fans with open arms. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Underwood is struggling offscreen. Not only that, the gossipmongers are rife with the buzz that the Grammy winner's future on 'American Idol' is uncertain, as she looks 'miserable' on set.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic | Getty Images )

Reportedly, Underwood is "struggling" with the demands of being a judge on 'American Idol,' particularly due to her distance from her family in Nashville, as she spends most of her time in Los Angeles. Allegedly, Underwood has expressed difficulty fitting in with the Hollywood crowd, which could influence her decision to return for another season, as per The Sun US. While casting for season 24 is still in the early stages, with decisions expected soon, an insider said, "At the beginning of filming, everyone thought [Carrie] would be back next year. Now, it's much more up in the air."

The source added, "Her Idol future is much more uncertain now than it was, and I think that feeling is mutual. She seems miserable being away from her family and in LA this much," and suggested she may not want to continue with the "Hollywood game," making it possible she could leave after one season. However, the source further said, "But again, no decisions have been made yet from either side."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Following the announcement of Underwood joining 'American Idol,' the country singer admitted she had "a big problem." In an interview on Good Morning America, she said, "I can't lie. I just can't. You can tell. Hopefully, I'll be very honest but very encouraging." While her honesty might be tough for some contestants, Underwood is facing her own challenges stepping into the high-profile role. An insider told Life & Style Magazine, "Carrie is excited, but now that it's official, she’s stressed out and under a lot of pressure. Though she isn't admitting it, Carrie thinks she may have taken on too much."

The insider further revealed that Underwood is feeling the heat as she steps into Perry's former role on 'American Idol,' sharing, "Haters claim Carrie will have a hard time living up to Katy, who was outrageous and a great mentor." The source added, "Carrie is desperate to prove she will not only thrive but can also bring in the ratings." Even her husband, Mike Fisher, reportedly has some reservations. According to the insider, "He is a little concerned she may perform poorly under pressure. Mike didn't want her to do Idol initially, but she insisted, and the paycheck is substantial."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)

The insider added that her Fisher is concerned, revealing, "Mike is worried Carrie won’t be able to balance her life, commuting between Tennessee and LA." The challenge is even greater than when she was doing her Las Vegas residency, which was already tough on the family. "It's a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either."