Carrie Underwood recreated her iconic ‘American Idol’ performance, and we can’t stop rewatching it

Carrie Underwood proved she still owns the ‘Idol’ stage — 20 years later, and it’s iconic all over again

Carrie Underwood is literally on a roll these days! The 'American Idol' Season 4 winner seized the golden opportunity to replace Katy Perry as the judge of the show, bringing her journey full circle. While Underwood initially seemed to struggle with adjusting to her new role, it looks like fans have finally embraced her. In the latest episode of 'American Idol' Season 23, Underwood stunned fans with a stellar performance, recreating her iconic performance, making many say in unison that they simply can't get enough of her.

During the April 27 episode of 'American Idol', Underwood revisited the performance that helped to cement her career, Heart's hit 'Alone'. It was the same song she sang during her run on Season 4 back in 2005, which at the time had stunned audiences and made judge Simon Cowell predict she would win the competition, as per Good Housekeeping. Now, two decades later, as part of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, she took to the stage once again to deliver a powerhouse rendition of the song. The show's official Instagram celebrated the moment, posting, 20 years later, @carrieunderwood recreates her iconic 'Alone' performance on #AmericanIdol!”

Fans were obviously in awe of Underwood's performance as they flocked to Instagram and shared their opinions in the comment section. A fan commented, "Absolutely incredible! I was SO in awe of Carrie in 2005! I sang my heart out every week to all of her selected songs! Do you all remember her cover of “Independence Day” by Martina McBride? Omg.. it was sooooo good!" Another said, "That performance was beyond words," while another noted, "20 years later and soooooooko much more confidence and maturity in her voice than the first . I just love her!!"

Meanwhile, another fan said, "No one can touch her perfection! She is the ultimate, consummate performer with the strongest, most beautiful voice! Her performance is electrifying and absolutely draws people in to watch her! The absolute Super Star! Love you Carrie!" while another remarked, "She has always been freaking amazing." Another commented, "Good grief, this lady can sing!!!!!! Wow, just wow!!! What a voice!!! "

Additionally, during the Monday, April 7, episode of 'American Idol,' Underwood grew emotional after contestants Breanna Nix and Rylie O'Neill performed Brandon Lake's worship song 'Gratitude.' The performance moved the newly appointed judge so deeply that she held back tears while opening up about her own experiences as a Christian artist in the industry, as per USA Today. "I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you," Underwood said while her voice was trembling.

"It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that." With fellow judge Lionel Richie comforting her, she continued, "I want to tell you that I'm proud of you guys." After Nix and O’Neill delivered their powerful performance, Jelly Roll interrupted the judges to surprise them with a FaceTime call from Brandon Lake himself. Lake, clearly moved, told the duo, "That was the most gorgeous version of 'Gratitude' I've ever heard."