Why LOTR: The Rings of Power's Stranger doesn't remember anything

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', the Stranger's mysterious lack of memory has intrigued fans since his fiery arrival. Though he recalls certain spells and distant stars, his past remains a blank slate, leaving him struggling with basic tasks and relying on Nori for guidance.

This enigma might be rooted in 'The Lord of the Rings' lore, where wizards in Middle-earth were originally Maiar spirits before being incarnated into physical forms. According to J R R Tolkien's 'Unfinished Tales', these Maiar, including Gandalf and Saruman, experienced a type of rebirth when they took on human-like forms, losing clear memories of their previous existence in the Blessed Realm.

In 'The Rings of Power', the mysterious Stranger's amnesia has captivated audiences, leaving them eager to uncover the truth behind his identity. His lack of memory is perplexing, especially considering that he retains knowledge of certain spells and a star constellation, yet struggles with basic tasks like communication and eating.

Before they arrived in Middle-earth, the Maiar lived as undying spirits in Valinor, with well-known figures like Gandalf being called Olórin and Saruman known as Curumo. However, when they took on human-like forms to serve as wizards in Middle-earth, they underwent a profound transformation.

According to Tolkien's 'Unfinished Tales', these Maiar experienced a kind of rebirth, causing them to forget much of their previous existence. The key passage reveals that while the Istari were aware of their origins, 'the memory of the Blessed Realm was to them a vision from afar off.'

This suggests that their new incarnations in Middle-earth required them to relearn much of what they once knew, with their former lives becoming distant memories.

This explanation aligns with the Stranger's current state in 'The Rings of Power,' If he is indeed a Maia, his memory loss upon arriving in Middle-earth would be a natural consequence of his incarnation. His reliance on Nori for understanding basic concepts like speech and friendship mirrors the Istari's gradual learning process as they adapted to their new lives in Middle-earth.

This theory also connects to the spells the Stranger uses, which bear a resemblance to the magic employed by wizards like Gandalf in 'The Lord of the Rings'. However, even if the Stranger is a Maia, it leaves many possibilities open. He could be a familiar character like Gandalf or Saruman, or a lesser-known Maia from Tolkien's mythology.

The Stranger's true identity remains a mystery, with hints pointing in various directions. Moreover, the limitations imposed on the wizards in Middle-earth might further explain the Stranger's situation. The Maiar were restricted from using their full power and were tasked with guiding the Free Peoples rather than directly confronting Sauron.

If the Stranger is a good Maia, his memory and power may remain constrained. Conversely, if he is a darker force, like Sauron, his memory and abilities could be restored under certain conditions, potentially with the help of the ominous white-robed followers introduced in the series.

Ultimately, the Stranger's amnesia may be a key element of his character's journey, reflecting the broader themes of identity, power, and purpose that run throughout 'The Rings of Power'. As the series progresses, viewers will likely uncover more clues about the Stranger's past and his role in the unfolding narrative of Middle-earth.

