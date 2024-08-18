Why 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' must keep its most divisive relationship alive in Season 2

Departure of a key character might leave a major story plot hanging in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the upcoming season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', the departure of Nazanin Boniadi, who played Bronwyn, has sparked significant concern among fans. The romance between Bronwyn and Arondir, portrayed by Ismael Córdova, stood out as both controversial and compelling, drawing intense debate over its casting and portrayal.

As Season 2 approaches, the show must address the absence of Bronwyn thoughtfully and explore the full potential of Arondir's character. This relationship, though divisive, added significant emotional depth and narrative intrigue, making its continuation vital for a richer and more engaging Middle-earth saga.

Arondir and Bronwyn's unfinished story can shake 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Bronwyn’s departure from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' in Season 2, confirmed by actress Nazanin Boniadi, leaves her intricate romance with the elf Arondir unresolved. This absence is notable, as their relationship echoed Tolkien's tradition of complex elf-human romances.

Much like Aldarion and Erendis’ troubled marriage or Túrin and Nienor’s cursed union, Arondir and Bronwyn’s story could have followed a similar path. While Arondir’s journey might now reflect a classic Tolkien theme of love lost, Bronwyn's exit could also be woven into the narrative to enhance his story.

However, the show risks undermining its portrayal of strong female characters by potentially using Bronwyn’s absence to further Theo’s character development, a trope known as 'fridging'. Keeping Bronwyn’s character alive, despite Boniadi’s exit, could provide a more respectful and dynamic resolution.

Removal of Bronwyn from 'The Rings of Power' may cost the show

The decision to write out Bronwyn from 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 could lead to significant issues for the show. While it could allow Arondir’s character to explore classic Tolkien themes of unfulfilled love, it risks undermining the strong female role Bronwyn represented.

If the show uses her absence as a plot device to motivate her son, Theo, it could fall into the problematic trope of 'fridging,' where female characters are killed off to advance male characters's stories. This would be a disservice to Bronwyn's development from Season 1.

Instead, the show could find a way to keep her alive, possibly with a storyline that keeps her off-screen but integral to the plot. Balancing Theo’s growth with a respectful continuation of Bronwyn’s character would honor her role and avoid undermining her significant impact on the series.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer