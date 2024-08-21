'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 must answer a major Theo fan theory

Bronwyn's exit opens Doors for Theo’s evolving role and possible dark future in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Season 2 of 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' is set to bring back the magic and intrigue of Middle-earth, but fans will notice one notable absence. As the Prime series returns with a three-episode premiere, it will delve deeper into Galadriel's struggles following Halbrand's betrayal and reveal the next steps in the villain's quest to dominate Middle-earth.

However, one key character, Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi, will be missing from this season. Boniadi's absence, confirmed earlier this year, leaves Bronwyn’s fate uncertain and raises questions about how her storyline will be addressed, if at all. With Bronwyn out of the picture, another character's narrative is poised to take on greater significance, though the latest trailers suggest there may be more to this story than meets the eye.

Bronwyn’s absence in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 shakes Up Southlands leadership

A still from the 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

The absence of Bronwyn in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 brings uncertainty to several key storylines, particularly her budding relationship with Arondir and her role as a leader in the Southlands. While the Prime series might sideline the romantic subplot, the leadership void left by Bronwyn could significantly impact the show's direction.

Season 1 hinted at Bronwyn’s emergence as a leader, a role that now holds even greater significance given the destruction of her people's homeland. In her absence, her son Theo may need to rise to the occasion, potentially taking on a more prominent leadership role in the Southlands.

Theo’s character arc could become much more compelling as he steps into this leadership position, especially considering that the Southlands storyline is leading towards the founding of Gondor. With Bronwyn gone, Theo’s role in guiding his people could become central to the narrative.

Having witnessed the devastation wrought by Sauron firsthand, Theo’s character growth could be pivotal to the season. His journey from a young, inexperienced boy to a leader facing immense challenges could also tie into a popular fan theory regarding his future.

Could Theo's dark side lead him to become a Nazgûl in 'The Rings of Power'?

A still from the 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

One intriguing theory suggests that Theo might eventually become a Nazgûl, one of Sauron’s corrupted servants. In Season 1, Theo’s fascination with Sauron’s sword hinted at a darker side to his character. If Theo is indeed destined to become one of the nine men who receive the Rings of Power, his rise to leadership could be the first step in his transformation.

The series could explore how the power of the ring and the pressures of leadership might corrupt him, setting the stage for his eventual downfall. However, the trailers for Season 2 have offered little indication that Theo will play a significant role in the upcoming episodes.

While he does make brief appearances, the focus seems to be on other characters, such as the Elves, Dwarves, and Sauron. This could be a deliberate move to keep certain plot developments under wraps, or it might suggest that Theo’s storyline won’t be as prominent as fans hope.

Despite this, Theo's character holds significant potential, and it would be a missed opportunity if the show does not explore his full narrative arc.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Trailer