Did 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' recast Adar? What key character's exit means for Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The upcoming Season 2 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' promises heightened stakes and deeper exploration of Middle-earth's Second Age, including the rise of Sauron and the transformation of the Southlands into Mordor.

As fans eagerly await the continuation of the epic saga, they’ll notice a significant change in the character of Adar, a central villain and corrupted Elf. Originally portrayed by Joseph Mawle in Season 1, Adar will now be played by Sam Hazeldine. This surprising recast raises questions about why Mawle left the series and how it will affect Adar's role in the story moving forward.

Joseph Mawle explains his exit from 'The Rings of Power'

Joseph Mawle’s portrayal of Adar in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was one of the standout performances in the series’s first season. His nuanced depiction of the character broke away from the typical mold of Middle-earth villains.

Unlike the overtly malevolent Sauron or Saruman, Adar is portrayed as a deeply complex and somewhat sympathetic character. His genuine care for his Orc followers, whom he treats almost like his children, added layers to a role that could have easily been one-dimensional.

Mawle's soft-spoken yet menacing interpretation brought a unique depth to Adar, making him one of the most memorable aspects of the series. Therefore, it came as a surprise to many when it was announced that Mawle would not return for Season 2.

Mawle took to Twitter to address his departure from 'The Rings of Power', making it clear that his decision to leave was not due to any conflict with the series. Instead, he explained that after thoroughly enjoying his time working on the show, he felt it was time to move on and explore new characters and stories.

He expressed his gratitude towards the cast and crew, offering them his heartfelt support as they continued with the series. Mawle’s departure underscores the often unpredictable nature of an actor's career, where the desire for artistic exploration can lead to leaving behind even beloved roles.

Adar's replacement in 'The Rings of Power'

Mawle is not the only cast member from Season 1 who won't be returning for Season 2. Nazanin Boniadi, who played Bronwyn, also exited the series. Unlike Adar, Bronwyn’s character has not been recast, with the show's creators hopeful that Boniadi might return in the future.

This contrasts with Adar’s situation, where the character's importance to the ongoing storyline necessitated a recast rather than waiting for Mawle’s schedule to clear. Stepping into the role of Adar for Season 2 is Sam Hazeldine, a seasoned actor with a diverse filmography.

Hazeldine has appeared in various notable projects, including 'Peaky Blinders', 'The Huntsman: Winter's War', 'The Hitman’s Bodyguard', and 'The Last Duel'. His recent work includes playing key roles in series like Netflix’s 'The Witcher' and 'The Sandman', as well as in the Apple TV original series 'Masters of the Air'. Hazeldine’s experience with complex characters in dark, gritty settings makes him a fitting choice to take on the mantle of Adar.

As Hazeldine prepares to bring his interpretation of Adar to life in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, fans can expect a fresh take on the character, even as the core of what made Adar compelling in Season 1 remains.

Hazeldine's portrayal will likely continue to explore the character's conflicted nature and his deep connection to the Orcs he leads, ensuring that Adar remains a pivotal figure in the unfolding epic of Middle-earth’s Second Age.

