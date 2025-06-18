‘DWTS’ finalist Jana Kramer admits why it’s her least favorite show — and how insecurity nearly wrecked it

'DWTS' is widely considered one of the most popular reality TV shows. Even though the show’s tone is entertaining, for contestants, it’s more than just glitz and glamour. Contestants work tooth and nail to get the choreography right, but it’s not just their dance moves being judged. Their mental and emotional strength also defines how well they perform. Jana Kramer, 41, who competed in season 23 of 'DWTS' with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, recently opened up about the experience.

As reported by People, in a March 26 episode of Candace Cameron Bure's podcast, 'Unmask and Unwhine,' Kramer confessed, "I hated 'Dancing With The Stars' because that was a big insecurity because I don’t know how to dance," Kramer said. Kramer compared 'DWTS' to another hit show, 'The Masked Singer,' and added, "With 'The Masked Singer,' it’s, like, you have a mask on, go have fun. I shouldn’t say I hated 'Dancing with the Stars.' It was just a big insecurity. It was my least favorite of the shows."

Even though Kramer had insecurities, she overcame challenges and became one of the top finalists on 'DWTS,' finally finishing in fourth place. She competed with James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess, Calvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold, and Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy, the duo who clinched the mirrorball trophy that season. In an interview with RTT News, the singer said, "This has been amazing. Those people up there, the final three teams, so deserve to be there . . . It was our time." Kramer also had kind words to say about her dance partner, Savchenko. She said, "He's been the most incredible partner," the singer gushed, "and I've just learned so much about myself."

The 'One Tree Hill' actress and Bure, who both have had experience competing on the two renowned shows, share the same sentiment. " I feel the same in that I was insecure with 'Dancing With The Stars' but loved that journey so much," Bure told Kramer during the podcast. She added, "I am always telling everyone, ‘Go on Dancing With The Stars; it’s amazing." However, the 'Full House' star admitted to feeling disappointed after getting eliminated early from 'The Masked Singer.' "I was disappointed to be the first one out in my group,” she said. "However, before we went out and we were waiting for results, my husband, Valeri Bure, was with me, and I was just like, my nerves and my cortisol levels were like 100. They were off the chart."

Recalling the elimination episode, Kramer said, "I hope I’m the first one off because I don’t want to do this again. I’m so scared to sing in front of people, but then, of course, when they called my name, I was like, ‘What? Come on! This isn’t fair!" She added, "We were about to go get married, I was like, ‘I’m ready to go home. I did a couple of shows. Cool. I want to go.’ Then, when they say you’re done, I, like, got a little teary-eyed because I don’t want to go. I don’t like losing!"