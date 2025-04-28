A ‘Voice’ contestant took on a Maroon 5 hit — and somehow got Adam Levine to break his biggest rule

'The Voice' fans, OG coach Adam Levine has returned to the red chair for season 27. But did you know that the 'Maroon 5' frontman doesn't really get thrilled when contestants belt out his hits during the blind auditions? However, Grace-Miller Moody changed that when she earned an electrifying four-chair spin for her rock rendition of 'Sunday Morning'. Moody, during her introduction, confessed to having a strange connection with the 'Sugar' hitmaker, as per Collider. She revealed that her brother Shott was diagnosed with leukemia and that the whole family suffered during his lengthy chemotherapy, but once he was in remission, they were able to travel to Las Vegas to watch Levine perform live. "It brought us back together after Shott was hospitalized, so it would be a beautiful full-circle moment to see Adam Levine turn his chair," Moody expressed before her audition.

"Adam notoriously does not turn for his own song," Kelsea Ballerini exclaimed after the 20-year-old South Carolina native wowed the coaches. "So, you have broken the code." "I'm going to say all the things that Adam is about to say to you. This is the greatest I've ever heard one of my songs sung. You are amazing!" Michael Bublé hilariously mimicked Levine's style while lauding Moody. "Tell me what to say so that I can be your coach and be with you as you become a worldwide superstar," he added in jest.

John Legend kept up the banter by trying to steal the young artist from Levine, "Obviously, all of us feel like we're at a disadvantage. It's been a long time since Adam has been on 'The Voice' and he's quite likely very, very rusty," Legend added in his impressive pitch. "You'll need someone who's got more recent experience and will understand how it's been on the show for the last 10 seasons, and not how it was way back in the ancient era." Right when the 'Animals' hitmaker readied himself to present himself as a serious mentor, Ballerini mockingly tried to block him in 'frenemy' and former coach, Blake Shelton's style by pressing the red button.

"Adam's a big baby, Adam won't shut up, and Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," Shelton's voice echoed in the background. "You know what that reminds me of? My long pedigreed history here on 'The Voice,'" Levine joked. However, Moody did not get swayed by all the other coaches' distractions and chose Levine as her mentor because he made her believe that she had "limitless" potential and could win the competition, as per Today. Regretfully, the young self-taught artist was unable to easily advance past the knockout round, even though she worked with her ideal coach to hone her skills.

Moody was up against season frontrunner Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and despite mesmerizing the coaches with her soulful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams', she was eliminated. As per Post and Courier, Wiseman was upset to be paired with her bestie, "You paired us together," she protested to Levine during the practice round. "We're best friends here." Post her elimination, Moody has been singing at local gigs and events.