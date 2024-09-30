Why Felsmere joins 'The Voice' with a massive advantage over her fellow singers

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Felsmere has multiple hit albums

MIAMI, FLORIDA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Felsmere is a viral artist and social media singing sensation. She was born and raised in Florida and has already released multiple hit songs. Felsmere's viral songs have helped her to achieve new milestones and led her to audition on the NBC show.

Felsmere has been passionate about singing since a young age and grew with every experience. The NBC show contestant has more than 28,000 monthly active listeners on Spotify and she tries to express herself through her music. The singer and songwriter wants to spread love and good energy through her music and hopes that her listeners can connect with the lyrics.

Felsmere has dedicated her social media to promoting her songs and her recent release was 'Tables Turned' which also became one of her highest streamed albums with 364,517 listeners on Spotify. However, the NBC show contestant's other songs, 'Operate On Me' and 'Doses' have more than 180,000 plays on the music streaming platform.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Felsmere has performed at Miami Swim Week

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Felsmere has recently added a big achievement to her musical journey. She graced the Miami Swim Week with her stirring performance of her unreleased song, 'Tug Of War'. She was thrilled for her big gig and reflected on the experience. Felsmere revealed that she had worked so hard for the opportunity and her art means everything to her.

She couldn't find words to express her feelings and reflected on her struggles to finally bag the huge opportunity. She shared, "A series of bad deals and doors slammed in my face has led me here, but i will never stop making music for you and i will never give up on my dream."

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Felsmere pens a heartbreaking tribute to her late father

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Felsmere lost her father in 2016 and penned a touching tribute. Felsmere's worst nightmare became reality and was forced to bid adieu to her beloved father. The singer claimed that she still wasn't able to process losing her father but she would cope with the devastating loss through time.

She called her father, "An infectious spirit, wild and funny" and added, "You would never want Thommy and I to live a life of sadness. I want nothing more than to make you proud, and I promise I'll live every day to the fullest for you." She concluded her tribute and added, "I miss my daddy. My angel, my everything. I love you to the moon and the stars and back again, until our souls meet again."

Felsmere promotes her 'The Voice' Season 26 gig

Felsmere is all set to perform on the upcoming episode of 'The Voice' Season 26. She is thrilled about her NBC show debut and has shared a series of social media posts promoting her upcoming gig. She shared her photos and wrote, "What a wild few days it's been."

She further expressed, "I'm so grateful for this opportunity 🥹 thank you for all the love and support, it means the world 🤍 i can’t wait for what’s to come!! LFG." However, the official social media accounts of the NBC show have also teased Felsmere's performance as she performed, 'Some Kind of Wonderful' by Grand Funk Railroad.

