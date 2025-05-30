‘DWTS’ boss finally explains why controversial celebs keep getting cast — and it’s not just for drama

From Olivia Jade Giannulli to Anna Delvey, 'Dancing with the Stars' is renowned for its casting of controversial figures, and it looks like Season 34 is set to continue that trend. Throughout its 33 seasons, the show has often sparked debate for its questionable contestant choices. As the fall 2025 premiere of Season 34 approaches, the show's producer defended the strategy of casting problematic contestants, calling the inclusion of controversial stars a necessary evil.

The President of unscripted TV at BBC Studios, Ryan O'Dowd, opened up about the reasoning behind casting polarizing contestants in an interview with Deadline, saying, "Indifference is our biggest enemy when it comes to casting." O'Dowd credits longtime casting director Deena Katz for booking contestants who are "part of the ongoing zeitgeist conversation." With Delvey specifically, he noted, "Yes, she was controversial, but people had an opinion."

O'Dowd used a Howard Stern anecdote to make the point, as he said, "The average Howard Stern lover listens for 42 minutes a day. The average Howard Stern hater listens for an hour and 37 minutes. Why? Because they just want to know what he’s going to say next." For Dancing with the Stars, O'Dowd shared, "It doesn't matter why people are tuning in; you've just got to get 'em there. And that was a bit of the logic behind the Anna Delvey of it all."

Notably, Anna Delvey’s casting on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 sparked major buzz due to her controversial past. She was convicted in 2019 of grand larceny after "scheming to finance a lavish lifestyle" and stealing $275,000 from banks, hotels, and wealthy New Yorkers. She served just over three years of a four-to-12-year sentence, as per USA Today. Her participation required special approval from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as she had been detained in 2021 for overstaying her visa. Delvey appeared on the dancing show wearing a now-infamous ankle monitor and received attention for her 'lackluster' dance debut.

During the Season 33 premiere, she and pro dancer Ezra Sosa performed a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso,' closing out the night. Judge Derek Hough admitted he was "lost for words" and "surprised" by Delvey’s potential. Bruno Tonioli gave her a boost with the quip, "Reinventing Anna yet again, and it could be working." But Carrie Ann Inaba acknowledged the tension in the room, pointing out a "shift in the energy" during their performance and asking viewers "to give this a chance."

Speaking directly to Delvey, Inaba said, "I can imagine that this [is] scary for you, and I'm not pro or … against anything that you've done. But this is about your dancing here." Delvey herself responded in an emailed statement to USA Today, sharing, "I was very nervous going into my first dance, but I think I did well under the circumstances. The room went silent. It was clear I wasn't a fan favorite yet. But I'm going to keep working at it. And I hope I can win people over with my work effort and perseverance. I'm not giving up."