Why ‘Dune: Prophecy’ could be the game-changer fans have been waiting for

'Dune: Prophecy' on Max serves as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' movies

If Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' left you wanting more, a new series in the franchise is here to settle your hunger. Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’s time, 'Dune: Prophecy' promises to do justice to the origins of the Bene Gesserit and the legendary Kwisatz Haderach in a saga steeped in political intrigue and familial drama.

It follows the story of sisters Valya (played by Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (played by Olivia Willians) as they confront powerful forces endangering humanity's future. The HBO series serves as an important addition to the franchise with a broader focus on exploring not just the origins of this powerful order but their efforts to spread the myth of the Kwisatz Haderach, a savior central to Dune’s lore.

'Dune: Prophecy' promises enough sand, spice and intrigue

Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/@attilaszvacsek)

In 'Dune' Part 1 and Part 2, Paul Atreides is often seen as the prophesied savior. But the films left us with one major question- Is he truly the chosen one, or is he merely a pawn in a much larger game?

'Dune: Prophecy' steps back in time to explore how this prophecy first came to be. It will delve into the historical and spiritual foundations laid by the Bene Gesserit, who have spent centuries preparing for the arrival of the "Lisan al Gaib"—the messiah figure from Fremen lore.

The six-episodic series will examine the mix of faith, manipulation, and politics that has shaped the people of Arrakis and the long-standing belief in the coming of this savior. With political chaos, power plays, and Harkonnen family drama waiting to unfold, fans can expect an exploration of how the myth started and evolved before it ever reached Paul’s generation.

'Dune: Prophecy' will thrill longtime fans and newcomers

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Chris Mason in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Unlike prequels that feel chained to their predecessors, 'Dune: Prophecy' offers a refreshing freedom. Since the narrative is set a millennia before Paul Atreides, it manages to avoid the pressure of aligning every plot detail with the films.

The series holds the liberty of crafting its own narrative within the Imperium, showing the early seeds of the Bene Gesserit’s influence. Showrunner Alison Schapker brings a distinct style, one that complements but doesn’t mimic Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic vision.

Offering 'Game of Thrones-level drama and visuals, 'Dune: Prophecy' has the potential to impress both longtime fans and newcomers.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer

'Dune: Prophecy' premieres on Max on Sunday, November 17