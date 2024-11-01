'Dune: Prophecy' cast: 'The End of the F*****g World' actress had a very bizarre reason for saying yes to role

Upcoming HBO series 'Dune: Prophecy' boasts a stellar cast that could boost our love for the franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's time for you to immerse yourself into the 'Dune' universe. The franchise is expanding with a brand-new series arriving on HBO and Max. 'Dune: Prophecy', inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's 'Sisterhood of Dune', centers on the Bene Gesserit sisters, whose mystical veneer conceals intricate political machinations.

"Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," reads the official synopsis on HBO.

Serving as a prequel to the existing 'Dune' films directed by Denis Villeneuve, the series is set 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune'. It not only has the backing of strong source material, but also boasts an ensemble cast that is sure to lure you into the fantasy world. Take a peek into the cast of the show:

Emily Watson

Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/@attilaszvacsek)

Oscar nominee Emily Watson is all set to take center-stage as she plays Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood in 'Dune: Prophecy'. Watson recently made headlines when she took a dig at 'Star Wars', while praising her own show.

"It's a very interesting palette because it’s not childish… it's not like Star Wars. It has a moral complexity, which is interesting," she told Games Radar while describing 'Dune: Prophecy'.

Olivia Williams

Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/@attilaszvacsek)

The brilliant actress Olivia Williams also plays a leading role in 'Dune: Prophecy'. She will play Tula Harkonnen, sister of Watson's character. Williams recently received high praise as she played Camilla Parker Bowles in Netflix's historical drama 'The Crown'.

Williams has been battling VIPoma, a rare endocrine tumor, for six years now. "My cancer is not cured. It is being managed," she told The Independent in April 2024.

Jessica Barden

Jessica Barden in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/@attilaszvacsek)

Best known for playing Alyssa Foley in comedy-drama 'The End of the F***ing World', Jessica Barden is set to play the young version of Emily Watson's character. Her character is described as “ambitious, stubborn and forceful", who dreams of restoring her family’s noble status, as per Variety.

Barden accepted the role for one reason and it's as bizarre as it can get: She told SFX Magazine, "I was a huge fan of the [latest] movies. That was how I was introduced to Dune. I love Charlotte Rampling and that scene in the movie with Timothée Chalamet I thought would be the coolest thing in the world to act. So when Alison [Schapker, showrunner] called me, I was like, 'This is exactly my thing. Space nuns that are evil and have sex? This is completely me!'"

Jodhi May

Jodhi May in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/@attilaszvacsek)

Jodhi May is set to play Empress Natalya in the HBO series. Her character is described as a “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”, as per Deadline. May is known for featuring in 'Gentleman Jack' (2019), 'The Warrior Queen of Jhansi' (2019), and 'The Witcher' (2019).

Tabu

Tabu in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/@attilaszvacsek)

Indian actress Tabu has joined the cast to play a notable role in 'Dune: Prophecy'. She is best known for featuring in Bollywood movies such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Andhadhun' and 'Drishyam'. Tabu has also worked in English-language movies such as 'Life of Pi', and 'The Namesake'. In the upcoming HBO series, the 52-year-old actress will play Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and the Emperor's former lover.

Other cast members include Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

How to stream 'Dune: Prophecy'?

The series will start airing on Sunday, November 17 on HBO. For those unable to catch it on the cable network they can stream it on Max.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer