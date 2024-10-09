Who is Hannah Smith? Blasé 'Love Island USA' star faces serious charges after arrest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Hannah Smith, who rose to fame on 'Love Island USA' Season 6 has landed in legal trouble! She was recently arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a police officer, according to TMZ. For those unfamiliar, the reality TV personality recently attended a Gracie Abrams concert in Georgia on September 30. She was escorted from the Coca-Cola Roxy venue around 11 pm due to her disruptive behavior.

The officer on the scene reported that while escorting Hannah to an Uber, she attempted to punch him. Despite being handcuffed, she also tried to kick the officer multiple times. While being transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, Hannah allegedly threatened to kill both the police officer and his sister. She was subsequently booked on two felony charges: making terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. According to a report by The US Sun, Hannah also allegedly "punched the EMS staff member making contact on her right arm. The staff worker advised she did not want to press charges." The officer reported that Hannah continued "yelling, cursing, and dropping items out of her purse" as she approached him. She then attempted to punch him but he managed to grab her arm and "put her on the ground and placed her under arrest." After reaching the prison, Hannah refused to exit the vehicle and insisted the officer arrest the person in the passenger seat as well. The officer stated, "I advised to her that no one was in the front seat of the vehicle, however, Smith still refused to exit the vehicle."

‘Love Island USA’ star Hannah Smith was released on a $8,000 bond

'Love Island USA' Season 6 alum Hannah Smith was released from the Cobb County jail on a $8,000 bond just one day after her arrest. As of this moment, Hannah has not made any official comment regarding the entire incident.

However, it seems like Hannah is back to her normal life following her arrest. She continues to post regularly on her Instagram, and just a day ago, she shared a series of sultry photos, posing in a pink bikini.

What happened to Hannah Smith on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Hannah Smith, a bottle server and social media influencer, was one of the contestants who competed on Season 6 of 'Love Island USA.' During her time on the show, she paired up with Kendall Washington.

Hannah and Kendall's romance was short-lived. After her split from Kendall, Hannah struggled to connect with any other contestants and ultimately became the first woman eliminated from the Peacock dating show.

Who is Hannah Smith dating now?

Currently, Hannah Smith of 'Love Island' fame is embracing singlehood. It appears that Hannah has shifted her focus to her professional life after facing some challenging romantic experiences. At present, she is dedicated to establishing herself in the entertainment industry.