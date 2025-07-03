‘AGT’ has seen many contestants with moving backstories — but one just left everyone in tears

A recent episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ not only impressed the judges but also left everyone in tears.

Reality shows usually give their viewers acts that have an emotional backstory. Such was the case with an audition in a recent episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ that not only impressed the judges but also left everyone in tears. The Benn Family Band appeared on the June 24 episode of the reality talent show and had a truly tragic story to share with viewers — the family had lost their home in the latest Altadena fire. As per Collider, despite losing everything in the January wildfire, they were grateful that at least they were still together. The Benn Family Band decided to instead focus and try their chance on ‘AGT’ to pay tribute to the lives lost in a natural disaster.

The family told the judges, "There are five of us up here, but there are seven siblings, our two parents, and my sisters have some little ones out there. We, like thousands of other families, lost our home in January. The Altadena fire took our city and all of our homes." They further shared how their lives are now very different than what they used to be before the calamity hit. “We don't really have a whole lot right now, and we're working on getting it back, but more importantly, we escaped with our lives, and we're so grateful to be here," the Benn Family Band stated.

Before they began with their routine, they hoped, "We are here to share our voices and our hearts with America." Soon, as they sang Lauren Daigle’s ‘I Will Rescue You’, the whole arena was on its feet. Several faces in the theater were seen tearing up. They were not alone, rather also joined by an emotional crew and judges.

Judge Mel B was left speechless, and Howie Mandel stated, "The choice of song. The emotion it was delivered in... It was one of the most beautiful, heartfelt, incredibly emotional messages I think we heard on this season." Meanwhile, Simon Cowell said of the act, "That was a very brave and important thing you just did." Benn Family Band is a multi-generational musical family. They are a five-piece act, and their origin is rooted in the community since the 1950s. Previous to their stint on the reality talent competition, they had won hearts with local gigs.

Benn Family Band was seen on 'America's Got Talent' alongside acts ranging from Stardust, Chuck Adams, Shuler King, and more. As per Hyperllergic, the devastating Eaton fire that largely impacted the town of Altadena, California, ravaged over 7,000 structures. Following the tragic incident, the Getty Foundation in Los Angeles has committed $420,000 to document the loss of culturally significant sites. As per reports, the fire started in Eaton Canyon.