Blind autistic singer delivers unbelievable ‘AGT’ performance that Simon Cowell will ‘never forget’

"I would love to be your cheerleader," said Heidi Klum while lauding a contestant's heartfelt performance on 'AGT'

Throughout its 20 seasons, 'America's Got Talent' has welcomed countless contestants with emotional backstories. However, few moments compare to a blind and autistic contestant’s deeply moving performance, which was supported by her equally emotional journey. Her story resonated so deeply that Heidi Klum couldn't help but hit the Golden Buzzer. Not only that, but Simon Cowell also made sure to send across his heartfelt wishes, making for a touching 'AGT' moment.

The contestant in discussion is 'America's Got Talent' Season 18's blind and autistic vocalist, Lavender Darcangelo. Wearing a dress that matched her name, Darcangelo performed 'Out Here on My Own' from the 1980 movie 'Fame,' moving the audience to tears. Before singing, Darcangelo introduced herself, saying, "I've been singing since, actually, I was three years old. I didn't talk until I was four and a half. I'm also autistic as well as blind. I have a lot of dreams," while adding, "I want to build a school where the classes are based off of what kids are naturally curious about, a school I would have thrived in," as per Global News.

Darcangelo came on stage with her dad, Wil, who shared their backstory, saying, "I started an after-school music program in 2010." He continued, "Lavender signed up, we became fast friends and later, my husband Jamie and I adopted her." Following Darcangelo's emotional performance, Cowell praised her audition as "just magical," highlighting the emotional and unforgettable impact of her performance. Klum awarded her the coveted Golden Buzzer. Expressing her admiration, Klum gushed, 'I feel like I just fell in love. "

She further added, "This AGT journey is an amazing journey and I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say? Let’s do this!” As golden confetti rained down, Darcangelo stood overwhelmed by the moment and said through tears, "I don't know if this is a dream or if I’m really awake." Fans were also in awe of Darcangelo's stunning performance and shared their love for her under a YouTube video. A fan commented, "Wonderful performance, very talented young Lady. Had tears in my eyes ,watching , hope she does well. Cheering for you,"

While another added, "So much talent! And to be brave enough to get up on a large stage! She has great support from her parents....." A fan shared, "This is my favorite golden buzzer winner alongside Mzanzi Youth Choir. Oh, if only if Lavender collaborates with Kodi Lee, I would love to see it!!!" Meanwhile, another remarked, "That was awesome angel lavender." Notably, Darcangelo delivered powerful performances throughout the 'America’s Got Talent live shows, earning multiple standing ovations from all four judges, Howie Mandel, Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Cowell.

In the Semifinals, Darcangelo performed 'I Want To Know What Love Is' by Foreigner, advancing to the Finals after receiving more votes than Lambros Garcia, Brynn Cummings, and Oleksandr Leshchenko. For her final performance, Darcangelo sang 'You Will Be Found' from Dear Evan Hansen, again receiving standing ovations from all judges, as per America's Got Talent Wiki. During the finale, she performed 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' by Paloma Faith, accompanied by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. Despite her emotional delivery, she did not receive enough votes to make the Top 5 and was eliminated, with the Ramadhani Brothers advancing instead.