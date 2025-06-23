‘AGT’ fans slam Mel B’s ‘cold energy’ as they beg for one judge to return: ‘Miss her goofy vibes...’

Mel B's energy on 'AGT' seriously feels wrong, and fans can't help but miss this judge's 'goofy' vibe

‘AGT’ season 20 featured Mel B’s not-so-epic comeback in the judges panel after Heidi Klum stepped down. The latter was part of the show for many seasons until her exit. Her camaraderie with fellow judge Sofia Vergara and her nonchalant nature kept the audience hooked for years. The fans certainly felt Klum’s absence in the current season and took to social media to vent about it. “For some reason this season feels off without Heidi,” a Reddit user wrote. The fan further drew comparisons between the former judge and the Spice Girls alum. “I just love how she’s open to a lot of talent and she’s not rude or picky like Mel B is,” the same user added.

“It dosent feel like AGT without Heidi,” another social media user added. “I like Heidi,” another fan wrote. “Miss Heidi so much on the show, purely for her goofiness and fun personality and kindness, and of course yes she's freakin gorgeous!” a fourth internet user wrote. The same user went on to compare the German model to Mel B, calling the latter’s vibe “pretty mean” and personality less relatable. “They'd have to replace Heidi with like Seth Rogen or something for me to not miss her, even then it's a fat maybe!” the same user added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

However, many users flocked to defend Mel B. One internet user suggested that although the former girl group member is “rude,” the show needs someone who’s “tough” and doesn’t say yes to every act. “Heidi is possibly the worst judge in AGT history. She likes every single act. Her dancing to the soundtrack of every act is pathetic,” another Reddit user wrote. This appreciation for Mel B is rare considering the singer has been receiving hate ever since the season’s premiere. Many found her rude, negative, or obnoxious. “Mel B comes off like she's a prima dona and her opinion is the only one that matters. She is rude to everyone, including the performers, the audience, and her fellow judges,” a Reddit user remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

“Suddenly I want Heidi back and Mel B GONE,” an X user wrote. “Why is Mel B so miserable all the time? Kills the vibe of the show,” another fan remarked. Mel B was part of the show’s judges’ panel from season 8 through season 13, but was admittedly “fired.” Speaking to Today, she revealed that she was “laid off” from the show. When asked why she decided to return after all these years, she replied, “I mean, why not? It was perfect timing.” As for Klum, she never revealed the exact reason behind her decision to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “scary spice Mel B” (@officialmelb)

However, according to Deadline, the model’s upcoming return to Project Runway and possible business considerations by NBC could be the reason. Klum was part of the Bravo show for many years until she and co-host Tim Gunn exited in 2018. Project Runway is officially returning sometime this year with Klum back to her hosting gig. Although she juggled the ‘AGT’ and the Bravo show for many years, she decided to step down as a judge from ‘AGT’