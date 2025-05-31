RHOBH's Erika Jayne says 'life sucked' before appearing on 'The Masked Singer' for one relatable reason

Erika Jayne was unmasked as Yorkie on 'The Masked Singer'— but what happened behind the scenes changed her life in ways no one saw coming

Who doesn't know 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne? But here’s something you might’ve missed: She was secretly behind the Yorkie mask on 'The Masked Singer' Season 13. Jayne was unmasked on April 9 (episode 9) after performing Otis Redding’s 'Hard to Handle'. However, following her early exit from the show, Jayne spoke of the experience in a recent video she posted on her Instagram, captioned, "Finale has me reflecting on my time under the mask. I am so grateful to have been a part of the Lucky 13! Wishing the best of luck to the finalists. I’ll be tuning in tonight!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess)

In the video, Jayne explained, "I had a really nice time. This was a lot of fun. I enjoyed being behind the mask more than I thought I would, and I could not stop being Yorkie." She continued, “You know, in life you are given tests and you either pass or fail. There was a long time, not too long ago, that… life sucked. When I was fortunate enough to do 'The Masked Singer', it was like the delight and the joy had reemerged differently. This is gonna sound corny, but I feel more confident. I took risks, and there’s a sense of freedom about that.” "I cannot believe there are tears in my eyes right now,” she added, before concluding, “That’s something special about 'The Masked Singer'. There is something very special here. I had so much fun.”

Even fans didn't shy away from expressing their love for the 'XXPEN$IVE' singer, an Instagram user wrote on her post, "You are good at everything you do! I admire your stoic composure. I strive to be more like that girl!! You command things!" The YouTube comments section was also flooded by fans, who wasted no time praising Jayne. A 'The Masked Singer' viewer wrote, "I'm gonna miss Yorki, she was my favorite character." Disapproving of the actress' elimination, a netizen added, "Noooooooooooooooo not the Yorkie! I want her to stay in a competition." Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, "Yorkie! Noooo! She was my favorite! I'm gonna miss her!"

Before the star's elimination, she teased her fans by dropping several hints, "I chose the ‘60s because it reminded me of my mom," Yorkie began. "She used her pain as a cautionary tale. She taught me to be guarded with my heart and keep love on a short leash." "Some would say I was cold, and I resented that part of myself for many years," the pup continued. "I've had to learn how to let people in, and after my own mess with love, I can appreciate where my mom was coming from. She was just trying to protect me."

However, fans didn't get it right and were surprised to see Jayne under the furry costume. At the time viewer shared his thoughts on the singer, "I really thought the Yorkie was gonna be someone older?" Grappling with the heartbreaking reality, another fan wrote, "No way for real." When it came to judges, only Jenny McCarthy was able to guess her identity correctly, while Robin Thicke guessed Lori Loughlin, and Ken Jeong guessed Kyle Richards. Rita Ora's best bet was Paris Hilton. According to BravoTV, Jayne is gearing up to return to the stage soon. She is set to perform at the Mighty Hoopla festival on June 1 and at Koko London on June 3.