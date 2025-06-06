Former ‘View’ host turned down ‘DWTS’ thrice — and her reason is purely calculated: ‘I want to...’

The former 'View' host isn’t the only celeb who’s turned down ‘DWTS’ — Lindsay Lohan also refused multiple invite

Set against the unique premise of celebrities shaking legs with professional dancers, 'Dancing with the Stars' has become one of the most popular celebrity reality shows in recent years. Launched in 2005, the dance show quickly became a fan favorite, and with every new season, the fan following is only growing. Despite its success, one surprising name has turned it down not once, but three times. While many might assume her decision is due to a busy schedule, the real reason is quite calculative and reasonable.

Meghan McCain, Co-Host of 'The View,' at the Netflix 'Medal of Honor' screening and panel discussion at the US Navy Memorial Burke Theater in Washington, DC (Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix | Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

The celebrity in discussion is former 'The View' host Meghan McCain, who made it clear she won't be joining 'Dancing with the Stars.' "I've been asked to do Dancing With the Stars three times, and I said no each time because I just don't want to publicly humiliate myself,” she said on her 'Citizen McCain' podcast. McCain, who is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, added, "I'm a terrible dancer and I don't do reality TV."

McCain went on to say, "The amount of reality TV I've been asked to do would blow your mind. I'm always like, what about my personality says I'd be good on these kinds of platforms? I'm pretty shy in person. I'd be awful," as per Just Jared. McCain further revealed that despite the tempting paycheck, she’s staying away from reality competition shows because she’s keeping the door open for a future in politics.

While taking into account a conversation with close friend Clay Aiken, McCain said, "I'm not going to say how much [it pays] because I don’t have his permission, but he did The Masked Singer, and The Masked Singer, everybody should want to get on The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer is a paycheck." She further added, "I do not do reality TV because there's still a tiny little window in my life that I want to run for office at some point, and you can’t do both. You just can't. It's just not serious." Summing it up with humor, McCain said, "Come to me if I'm starving in the street and I'’ve had some financial issues, but I'm fine."

McCain is not the only celebrity who has turned down the 'DWTS' participation; Lindsay Lohan is another star who refused multiple offers to join 'Dancing with the Stars,' with deals reportedly reaching up to $550,000, according to the New York Daily News, as per Business Standard. Despite her growing debt, a source revealed, "The 26-year-old actress was made several offers to join the DWTS cast this upcoming season, offers that maxed out at USD 550,000."

Lohan's refusal surprised many, given her legal troubles and career setbacks, as 'DWTS' is known for boosting public image. "She wants to stick to film," the source added. Producers approached Lohan for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 16 and considered inviting her again for Season 17 after her rehab, according to E! News. However, insiders say both the show and Lohan would benefit from waiting longer before making another offer.