Will Tom Hiddleston appear on 'DWTS'? Marvel star breaks silence on rumors ahead of Season 34

'Loki' actor Tom Hiddleston is setting the record straight on 'Dancing With The Stars' casting rumors! Not long ago, Hiddleston sat down for a chat with Parade magazine to promote his new film, 'The Life of Chuck,' which is slated to hit the screens on June 6, 2025. At one point, during the interview, Hiddleston was asked whether he would be joining the star cast of the hit ABC dance competition 'DWTS' this fall. In his response, Hiddleston quipped, "Yes, it’s in the mix. I love dancing. I danced a little bit in some productions in the theater, but I’ve never danced this kind — with this freedom and precision and agility and technique.”

For the unversed, let us share with you that Hiddleston's upcoming film, 'The Life of Chuck,' is based on the 2020 novella of the same name by Stephen King. This film revolves around the life story of a man named Charles "Chuck" Krantz (played by Tom Hiddleston), and it chronicles his journey as a child, teen, and adult who manages to overcome heartache and ends up finding joy in dancing. Dance legend Mandy Moore, well-known for her work on beloved dance shows 'So You Think You Can Dance' and 'Dancing With The Stars,' choreographed the dance sequences for Hiddleston's film.

While talking about honoring the act of dance, Hiddleston said, “It’s so carefully described by Stephen King [in his 2020 novella] how much freedom [Chuck] has. It’s almost the most agile, the most committed, the most passionate, and the most released that his joy has ever been, even as his body [becomes] older and he’s developing an illness that he’ll never shake. So we wanted it to contain all of the things that he ever loved. The love of his grandmother, his love of Gene Kelly and all that jazz, Fred [Astaire] and Ginger [Rogers] … Mandy Moore, our extraordinary choreographer, and her assistant tried to throw in all of these references that he would really love.”

Over the years, the Emmy-nominated actor has had his fair share of dance experience due to his theatre work. In the same interview, Hiddleston praised Moore and stated that he loved the fact that she asked him to bring himself to Chuck. “Because Mandy’s so clever, she would encourage me to freestyle and say, ‘This is you, Tom. This is your dance as well, so anything that comes out of you that feels joyful, that feels spontaneous, that feels free, let’s do that.' It was just magic from start to finish. It was one of the happiest experiences of my working life ever," Hiddleston further added.

Way back in 2016, a dancing video of Hiddleston and Taylor Swift, which was filmed at the Met Gala, went viral on social media. While having a conversation with Bucks Free Press, Hiddleston candidly spoke about the viral video and explained, "I love dancing; who doesn't? It's a weird one [that it went viral]. I haven't actually danced for a long time, but I happened to be dancing at the Met Gala because it was a party. I was at a table with Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd was playing, and she said, 'The thing about these parties is nobody gets up to dance,' and you're making music. She, as a musician, was like, 'We've got to dance for The Weeknd, ' so we got up and danced. I didn't know it was going to ping round the world, but it's all good."