Jordon Hudson was almost on ‘DWTS’ Season 34 cast, but stepped away — here’s the truth behind her exit

Fans have been guessing for weeks, and now the real story behind Jordon Hudson’s absence from ‘DWTS’ has come to light

The ballroom was almost set to welcome Jordon Hudson, but she herself stepped away from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34, and now we finally know why. According to insiders close to the situation, the 24-year-old model, cheerleader, and former beauty queen was very much in serious conversations with producers about joining the lineup this season. Many expected her to be one of the season’s surprise contestants when the cast was unveiled earlier this month. But while Hudson’s name was on the table, negotiations broke down at the eleventh hour. The reason? A scheduling clash that would have made her ‘DWTS’ journey nearly impossible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)

“Hudson thought doing the show was going to be a conflict of interest with her other projects, so talks fell apart,” the source told Us Weekly. The revelation sheds new light on a mystery that had puzzled fans since the official cast announcement on 'Good Morning America', on September 3. When Hudson’s name didn’t appear on the roster, social media erupted with theories: some believed she had backed out at the last second, others speculated producers had changed course, and a few even suggested her personal life might have influenced the decision. Hudson, however, has been busy crafting her own path.

The former Miss Maine second runner-up has been in the spotlight since confirming her relationship with legendary football coach Bill Belichick in late 2024. Their romance quickly became a talking point far beyond the world of sports. Adding to her packed schedule is her rumored involvement in a high-profile Hulu docuseries centered on UNC football. Though unconfirmed, Hudson has dropped enough hints online to suggest she will play a visible role in the project. She actively promoted the series on social media by tagging Hulu, Disney+, and production house EverWonder Studio. Also, her behind-the-scenes influence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)

The Athletic Staff reported earlier this year that Hudson played an “instrumental” role in halting a planned ‘Hard Knocks’ feature on the Tar Heels. She wanted to ensure she had a significant voice in how Belichick’s story was told. The university even issued a rare statement clarifying her role. They explained, “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

With all these responsibilities converging at once, it’s little surprise Hudson couldn’t commit to the months-long grind of ‘DWTS.’ Training sessions, rehearsals, live shows, press commitments, and travel would have collided with her existing obligations, making the timing nearly impossible. Her absence doesn’t mean Season 34 is short on star power. The confirmed lineup includes a wide range of personalities: influencer Alix Earle, comedian Andy Richter, NBA veteran Baron Davis, actress Danielle Fishel, actor Corey Feldman, television star Dylan Efron, actress Elaine Hendrix, entrepreneur Hilaria Baldwin, reality star Jen Affleck, gymnast Jordan Chiles, singer Lauren Jauregui, conservationist Robert Irwin, musician Scott Hoying, and influencer Whitney Leavitt.